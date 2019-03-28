RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff Office’s Metro Drug Unit reported making a series of controlled buys from a Racine man, who now faces nine drug charges related to the distribution of marijuana and cocaine.
Two of the buys occurred less than 500 feet away from George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St.
Orlando Carlos, 27, of the 900 block of Ninth Street, faces two charges of manufacture/deliver THC on or near a youth center, two counts of manufacture/deliver THC, one charge of manufacture/deliver cocaine on or near a youth center, one charge of manufacture/deliver cocaine and three charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place — all of which would be repeat convictions, according to law enforcement.
According to a criminal complaint:
Twice in fall 2018, confidential informants purchased marijuana and cocaine from Carlos from locations near the Bray Center. Another purchase of marijuana involving a confidential informant occurred within one block of a church, according to the complaint.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Carlos is known to sell MDMA, also known as ecstasy.
There are already two sets of open charges filed against Carlos, according to online court records.
In October 2018, Carlos was charged in Racine County with felony attempt to flee/elude an officer as the operator of a vehicle and misdemeanor operating while revoked.
Then on March 21, Carlos was charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempt to flee/elude an officer as the operator of a vehicle, possession of THC with intent to deliver/distribute on/near a school, resisting/obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked.
Court records indicate that Carlos is being held in Racine County Jail on a cash bond of $20,000.
Carlos’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.