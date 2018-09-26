RACINE — Two youths were injured when they were attacked by a pit bull terrier Wednesday morning, according to Racine police.
According to police Sgt. Adam Malacara, officers responded at 8:57 a.m. to the 700 block of Sydney Drive for reports of a dog bite and gunshots. An investigation revealed that two children had been walking to their bus stop when they were attacked by a dog. A citizen in the area heard the children screaming and saw the dog attacking them.
The citizen rushed to the children’s aid and scared the dog away from them, but the dog then began lunging at him, and he fired one round at the dog. The bullet grazed the dog, and it fled.
The children suffered injuries and were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated. The extent of their injuries was unknown.
The citizen who came to their aid had a valid concealed-carry permit. The dog’s owner was cited for an animal at large, and the dog was captured by Police Department community service officers.
