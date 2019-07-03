{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman and her boyfriend are facing criminal charges after the woman's 10-month-old son tested positive for cocaine and drugs were found in the bedroom they shared with the child.

Jamilynn M. Devoe, 20, of the 1400 block of Carlisle Avenue and Antonio R. Medina, 22, of the 1200 block of Howard Avenue are each charged with felony neglect of a child under the age of 6 and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Devoe is also charged with obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

An investigator was doing a follow-up investigation after a 10-month-old boy was brought to the emergency room on April 10. The child was later transported to Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa, where doctors said he had bruising to his right temple as well as a swollen and bruised upper lip. The infant's blood also testified positive for cocaine.

It was determined that the infant shared a bedroom with his mother, Devoe, and her boyfriend, Medina, on Howard Street. Inside the bedroom, in a closet officers found a glass pipe typically used to smoke marijuana.

On April 30, an investigator and a Department of Human Services worker spoke with Devoe. She initially denied consuming controlled substances but later admitted to using marijuana.

When the investigator left the room, Devoe reportedly told the DHS worker that she and Medina use cocaine off of a mirror on the TV stand in their bedroom.

On May 3, the Racine Police Department again searched the Howard Avenue residence. A powder which later tested positive as cocaine was found on shelves of the TV stand. Pipes and bongs, as well as two containers of what was later determined to be marijuana, were also found.

On Wednesday, Medina was assigned a $3,000 signature bond, online court records show. A preliminary hearing is set for July 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Although charges were filed against Devoe on June 13, court records show that she has not yet appeared in court. A court date was not available online.

