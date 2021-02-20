Two charged with allegedly having 471.3 grams of marijuana

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two have been charged with allegedly having more than 470 grams, slightly more than a pound, of marijuana.
Stacey O. Askew, 53, of the 4100 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, was charged with four felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram) and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Daryl M. Knighten, 53, from Fitchburg, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
From Dec. 4-11, 2019, an informant purchased cocaine from Askew on four separate occasions.
On Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer saw a car stuck in the snow in the median at Highway 31 just south of Braun Road.
The officer made contact with the driver, Knighten, and the passenger, Askew, and noticed a large open can of an alcoholic beverage in the cup holder. Knighten said it was old and Askew was seen throwing the can out of the window into the middle of the road. Knighten was asked to leave the car and then the officer noticed Knighten smelled like marijuana. He was searched and a white pipe was found in his left pants pocket.
The officer then searched the car and found a plastic sandwich baggie containing 2.7 grams of marijuana. A backpack was found in the back seat and it contained 471.3 grams (1.04 pounds) of marijuana.
Askew was given $25,000 in cash bonds and Knighten was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. Both have a preliminary court hearing on Feb. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
