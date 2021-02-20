Two charged with allegedly having 471.3 grams of marijuana

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two have been charged with allegedly having more than 470 grams, slightly more than a pound, of marijuana.

Stacey O. Askew, 53, of the 4100 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, was charged with four felony counts of manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram) and a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).

Daryl M. Knighten, 53, from Fitchburg, was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams) and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

From Dec. 4-11, 2019, an informant purchased cocaine from Askew on four separate occasions.

On Wednesday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer saw a car stuck in the snow in the median at Highway 31 just south of Braun Road.