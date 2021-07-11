Two charged in shots-fired incident in 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue

RACINE — Two people have been charged in a shots-fired incident that happened in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue.
Absalom M. Rowe, 59, and Allison M. Rowe, 35, both of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct; Absalom was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for a report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that at 11:20 a.m. he heard three gunshots just north of his yard. He said that an hour later, he heard what he thought was glass breaking, and then one more shot fired. He saw a man yelling and a woman nearby him. After the woman walked away, the witness said he heard another two or three shots. He saw a man walk outside, then heard three or four more shots.
Officers then spoke to Allison Rowe and Absalom Rowe and noticed both appeared to be intoxicated. Both submitted to an Intoximeter and had a result of 0.19g/210L.
Allison said that Absalom “shot off the 9mm” and that she hid the gun from him so he wouldn’t shoot it anymore. Officers found the gun in the bedroom closet. She said she and Absalom had gone to a Save-A-Lot earlier that day and he had the gun at that time. There was an incident at the store and he displayed the gun.
They returned home, she said, and he shot the gun several times straight into the air. She said she also shot it once in the air because she never shot a gun before and wanted to know how it felt. He then went outside and fired three to four shots in the air after she fired one.
Officers spoke to Absalom who denied owning the gun and firing any shots. He said Allison had fired the gun in the air but couldn’t remember how many times. Officers later saw a bullet hole in the kitchen wall that appeared to have passed through into the next apartment.
Allison was given a $2,000 signature bond and Absalom a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Absalom has a preliminary hearing set for July 15 and Allison has a status conference set for Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
