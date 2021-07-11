Two charged in shots-fired incident in 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue

RACINE — Two people have been charged in a shots-fired incident that happened in the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue.

Absalom M. Rowe, 59, and Allison M. Rowe, 35, both of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, were charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct; Absalom was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a witness who said that at 11:20 a.m. he heard three gunshots just north of his yard. He said that an hour later, he heard what he thought was glass breaking, and then one more shot fired. He saw a man yelling and a woman nearby him. After the woman walked away, the witness said he heard another two or three shots. He saw a man walk outside, then heard three or four more shots.

Officers then spoke to Allison Rowe and Absalom Rowe and noticed both appeared to be intoxicated. Both submitted to an Intoximeter and had a result of 0.19g/210L.