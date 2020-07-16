Two charged in shooting Monday on 11th Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two suspects from Racine are being charged in a shooting that struck a police vehicle and two nearby residences Monday afternoon.

Veronica B. Phillips, 53, of the 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and Jordan J. Jones, 26, of the 700 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine officer was in an unmarked car in the 1400 block of 11th Street, between Pearl Street and Lockwood Avenue at about noon Monday, when he observed an agitated male, later identified as Jones, and a female, later identified as Phillips, having an altercation.

Jones was observed walking towards the officer’s car when he ducked down and extended his arm towards Phillips. Phillips was observed holding a gun and shot three times at Jones. The officer and detectives report that Jones returned fire after they heard eight total rounds of gunshots.