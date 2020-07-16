Two charged in shooting Monday on 11th Street

RACINE — Two suspects from Racine are being charged in a shooting that struck a police vehicle and two nearby residences Monday afternoon.
Veronica B. Phillips, 53, of the 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and Jordan J. Jones, 26, of the 700 block of North Memorial Drive, is charged with five felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, with penalty enhancements for being a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine officer was in an unmarked car in the 1400 block of 11th Street, between Pearl Street and Lockwood Avenue at about noon Monday, when he observed an agitated male, later identified as Jones, and a female, later identified as Phillips, having an altercation.
Jones was observed walking towards the officer’s car when he ducked down and extended his arm towards Phillips. Phillips was observed holding a gun and shot three times at Jones. The officer and detectives report that Jones returned fire after they heard eight total rounds of gunshots.
The officer reportedly bent over the passenger side to avoid being shot. Two bullets shot through the car windshield and one bullet entered through the rear door causing the officer to be hit with glass.
Two projectiles from the shooting struck nearby houses in the 1100 block of Lockwood Avenue.
The officer got out of the car and was able to detain Phillips but Jones had left the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Both Jones and Phillips remained in custody as of Thursday at the County Jail. Phillips is due in court for a status conference on Aug. 13, online records indicate. Jones is due in court for a status conference on Aug. 12, online records indicate.
