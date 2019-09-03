RACINE — Two men have been charged in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting outside R & V Nightclub, 1224 16th St., one of multiple reports of shots fired from Friday night into Saturday morning.
Harold D. Taylor, 33, of Springfield, Ohio, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct — both with the use of a dangerous weapon — as well as possession of cocaine and marijuana, all felonies.
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 26, of Kenosha, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, also a felony.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 1:30 Saturday morning, two men flagged down police outside the Uptown nightclub to report that the occupants of the vehicle pulling away from the scene had just shot at another vehicle.
An officer followed the vehicle to an address in the 1300 block of Park Avenue where the officer ordered the three occupants — Poelinitz, Taylor and a third man who hasn’t been charged — out of the vehicle.
Police reportedly found a revolver beneath the driver’s seat and a bag of marijuana on the passenger seat. Taylor was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Both Poelinitz and Taylor said they don’t own guns and are not allowed to.
Witness statements and surveillance footage indicate that the suspects got into an altercation with a man inside of the club and then chased him down the sidewalk outside the club until he got into a vehicle and fled. Police believe Taylor to be the one who shot at the vehicle as it drove away.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Both suspects were in custody at the the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online records.
Other incidents
In addition to the shooting outside the nightclub, four people were reported shot Friday night into early Saturday morning.
The first incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, when Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Geneva Street for a report of three people who had been shot. All three of the gunshot victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth said.
Less than an hour later — at 11:08 p.m. Friday — a residence in the 1800 block of Grange Avenue was also struck by gunfire.
At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, one individual was shot near the area of St. Patrick and Geneva streets. The person’s injury was nonfatal, police said.
No additional information had been released about the other weekend incidents as of Tuesday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan A. Broking
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lonnie P. Moore
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Bertram D. Poelinitz
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Harold D. Taylor
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Scott T. Blada
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Jessica K. Glenn
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer
Giorgio G. Perez
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Probation Time!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.