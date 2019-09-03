{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two men have been charged in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting outside R & V Nightclub, 1224 16th St., one of multiple reports of shots fired from Friday night into Saturday morning. 

Harold D. Taylor, 33, of Springfield, Ohio, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct — both with the use of a dangerous weapon — as well as possession of cocaine and marijuana, all felonies.

Bertram D. Poelinitz, 26, of Kenosha, is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, also a felony.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 1:30 Saturday morning, two men flagged down police outside the Uptown nightclub to report that the occupants of the vehicle pulling away from the scene had just shot at another vehicle.

An officer followed the vehicle to an address in the 1300 block of Park Avenue where the officer ordered the three occupants — Poelinitz, Taylor and a third man who hasn’t been charged — out of the vehicle.

Police reportedly found a revolver beneath the driver’s seat and a bag of marijuana on the passenger seat. Taylor was also found to be in possession of cocaine. Both Poelinitz and Taylor said they don’t own guns and are not allowed to.

Witness statements and surveillance footage indicate that the suspects got into an altercation with a man inside of the club and then chased him down the sidewalk outside the club until he got into a vehicle and fled. Police believe Taylor to be the one who shot at the vehicle as it drove away.

A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Both suspects were in custody at the the Racine County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to online records. 

Other incidents

In addition to the shooting outside the nightclub, four people were reported shot Friday night into early Saturday morning. 

The first incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. Friday, when Racine Police responded to the 1500 block of Geneva Street for a report of three people who had been shot. All three of the gunshot victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, Racine Police Lt. David Wohlgemuth said.

Less than an hour later — at 11:08 p.m. Friday — a residence in the 1800 block of Grange Avenue was also struck by gunfire.

At 2:27 a.m. Saturday, one individual was shot near the area of St. Patrick and Geneva streets. The person’s injury was nonfatal, police said.

No additional information had been released about the other weekend incidents as of Tuesday afternoon. 

