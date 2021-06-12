Two charged in connection with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16

ROCHESTER — Two men from West Allis have been charged in the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.

Darkari C. Coleman, 20, was charged with felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and possession of child pornography.

Anthony L. Walker, 19, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff Office was assigned to investigate a sexual assault that occurred on May 16 between Milwaukee County line and the 29000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. The victim said she was at a party in West Allis and went along to take someone home on Eagle Ridge Drive. She was in the middle of the back seat with Coleman and Walker in the front seats.

She said she had been drinking and was falling asleep in the backseat of the car. She alleged that she woke up and found Walker was sexually assaulting her.

The investigator reported that on one of Coleman's social-media accounts was a video of the victim sleeping and him sexually assaulting her. Coleman states "what we did was wrong" in messages between him and another suspect.