Two charged in connection with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16

ROCHESTER — Two men from West Allis have been charged in the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16.
Darkari C. Coleman, 20, was charged with felony counts of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and possession of child pornography.
Anthony L. Walker, 19, was charged with a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
According to a criminal complaint:
An investigator with the Racine County Sheriff Office was assigned to investigate a sexual assault that occurred on May 16 between Milwaukee County line and the 29000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive. The victim said she was at a party in West Allis and went along to take someone home on Eagle Ridge Drive. She was in the middle of the back seat with Coleman and Walker in the front seats.
She said she had been drinking and was falling asleep in the backseat of the car. She alleged that she woke up and found Walker was sexually assaulting her.
The investigator reported that on one of Coleman's social-media accounts was a video of the victim sleeping and him sexually assaulting her. Coleman states "what we did was wrong" in messages between him and another suspect.
Both Coleman and Walker were given a $20,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for June 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 11
Today's mugshots: June 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Eduardo Sandoval
Eduardo Sandoval, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Anthony L Walker
Anthony L Walker, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Delilah O Booker
Delilah O Booker, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John M Cihler
John (aka Jamie L Keller) M Cihler, 1600 block of Illinois Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
John F Ferguson
John F Ferguson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate a commercial motor vehicle while disqualified.
Camila M Gomez
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.
Carrie L McGowan
Carrie L McGowan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Jesse James Schimke
Jesse James Schimke, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Quincy Adam Bevers
Quincy Adam Bevers, 400 block of North Memorial Drive, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael C Boone
Michael C Boone, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, failure to register (sex offender registry).
Darkari C Coleman
Darkari C Coleman, West Allis, Wisconsin, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, possession of child pornography.
Jermaine NMI Conner
Jermaine (aka Lil Joe) NMI Conner, 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Jasmine R Davis
Jasmine R Davis, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Seth Edwin Delabio
Seth Edwin Delabio, 1900 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), intimidate victim/dissuade arrests (domestic abuse assessments).
Arcenio Roberto Guzman
Arcenio Roberto Guzman, 6700 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), failure to install ignition interlock device, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Arese R Hunter
Arese R Hunter, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, attempt burglary of a building or dwelling.
Pedro Mejia Gutierrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Pedro Mejia Gutierrez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.