MOUNT PLEASANT — Two men have been charged in connection to the theft of more than $1,700 worth of merchandise from Best Buy.

Diquar D. Henley, 45, of the 2300 block of N. 44th Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Reginal L. Jones, 46, of the 8700 block of S. County Road, Oak Creek, has been charged with two felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000 and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 4:30 p.m. Monday an officer was sent to Best Buy at 2710 S. Green Bay Road after a report of a retail theft.

Employees reportedly told the officer that they saw a man, later identified as Henley, enter the store, grab a Bose Sound Bar and a Dyson vacuum, leave through the front entrance.

When the man was asked if he paid for the items, he allegedly shrugged and kept walking.

The complaint said the man loaded the items into a U-Haul and got into the passenger seat.

The total value of the items was $1,749.98.

An officer saw the truck and a pursuit began, during which the driver reportedly ignored traffic signs before spike strips were deployed the truck’s front tire was deflated.

The truck stopped in a parking lot and two men reportedly got out of it and ran.

After a chase, Henley and Jones were apprehended.

The U-Haul was searched and the items from Best Buy were reportedly found, as well as a corner tie that is commonly used in drug sales and a pipe.

Henley was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Jones was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 5, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 5 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Steven A. Brown Jr. Steven A. Brown Jr., 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500). Miles J. Fuerstenau Miles J. Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping. Dennis Giannopoulos Dennis Giannopoulos, Hubertus, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs. Diquar D. Henley Diquar D. Henley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Justin Robert Krekling Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher A. Williams Christopher (aka Pudgy) A. Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping. Travis A. Williams Travis A. Williams, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property. Terry Hill Terry (aka Snake) Hill, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.