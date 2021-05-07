Two charged in a car accident near mile marker 328 on Interstate 94

RACINE — Two have been charged in a car accident that occurred near mile marker 328 on Interstate 94.
Frederick A. Button, 22, from Waukesha, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and 16 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Megan E. Flannery, 26, from Waukesha, was charged a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, deputies were sent to mile marker 328 on I-94 for a car accident.
Upon arrival, deputies saw a Ford Taurus on the shoulder near the ditch. The car had front end damage on the driver’s side and a flat tire on the passenger side. The driver of the car was Flannery and the front seat passenger was Button.
While speaking to Flannery, her emotions seemed to rapidly change, deputies said. She said that she was upset because Button grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it, causing it to go into the ditch. Flannery was unable to complete field sobriety tests and had a 0.098 BAC. Her purse was searched and a THC vape cartridge was found.
Button was given a $5,000 cash bond and Flannery was given a $900 signature bond and a $100 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Button has a preliminary hearing set for May 13 and Flannery has a preliminary hearing set for May 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 6
Today's mugshots: May 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devonte J Solomon
Devonte J Solomon, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Vanessa M Pomorin Gonzales
Vanessa M Pomorin Gonzales, 6800 block of Six Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jorge E Pesqueira
Jorge E Pesqueira, Greenfield, Wisconsin, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Jamall A Robinson
Jamall A Robinson, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Darviontae D Bell
Darviontae D Bell, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, stalking, solicitation of perjury before a court, felony bail jumping.
Frederick A Button
Frederick A Button, Waukesha, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Moshinqua A Etienne
Moshinqua A Etienne, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, substantial battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Megan E Flannery
Megan E Flannery, Waukesha, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cordero Hemphill
Cordero Hemphill, Chicago, Illinois, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Benjamin F Moore
Benjamin F Moore, Chicago, Illinois, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.