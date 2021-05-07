Two charged in a car accident near mile marker 328 on Interstate 94

RACINE — Two have been charged in a car accident that occurred near mile marker 328 on Interstate 94.

Frederick A. Button, 22, from Waukesha, was charged with two felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and 16 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Megan E. Flannery, 26, from Waukesha, was charged a felony count of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, deputies were sent to mile marker 328 on I-94 for a car accident.

Upon arrival, deputies saw a Ford Taurus on the shoulder near the ditch. The car had front end damage on the driver’s side and a flat tire on the passenger side. The driver of the car was Flannery and the front seat passenger was Button.

While speaking to Flannery, her emotions seemed to rapidly change, deputies said. She said that she was upset because Button grabbed the steering wheel and jerked it, causing it to go into the ditch. Flannery was unable to complete field sobriety tests and had a 0.098 BAC. Her purse was searched and a THC vape cartridge was found.