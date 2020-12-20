Two charged in a break in, assault with a brick

RACINE — Two men have been charged in a break-in and assault of the victim with a brick.

Revelle C. Duling Jr., 26, of the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, second degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.

Lee J. Duling, 20, of the 800 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 29, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Villa Street for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victims and a witness as well as rescue near the stairway. The officer spoke to a victim who said she and the other victim were outside the apartment when Revelle approached them and began to argue with them. The victim said they got in a car accident with Revelle two weeks ago.