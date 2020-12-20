 Skip to main content
Two charged in a break in, assault with a brick
Two charged in a break in, assault with a brick

RACINE — Two men have been charged in a break-in and assault of the victim with a brick.

Revelle C. Duling Jr., 26, of the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling, second degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.

Lee J. Duling, 20, of the 800 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and substantial battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 29, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Villa Street for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the victims and a witness as well as rescue near the stairway. The officer spoke to a victim who said she and the other victim were outside the apartment when Revelle approached them and began to argue with them. The victim said they got in a car accident with Revelle two weeks ago.

Revelle Duling Jr.

Revelle Duling Jr.
Lee Duling

Lee Duling

During the argument, Revelle called Lee to come over and the victims went back into the apartment and Revelle and Lee left for a few minutes. Lee then entered the apartment through a closed window and then let Revelle in. Revelle had a brick in hand and struck one of the victims in the head which caused him to lose consciousness. Both Revelle and Lee then began to stomp and kick him before leaving.

Revelle was given a $750 cash bond and Lee was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Both have a preliminary court hearing set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

