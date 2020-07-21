Two charged for reportedly stealing from Racine garages, caught on camera twice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two men have been charged after reportedly going into garages and stealing a bike and a tool box, among other items, which was caught on camera and shared on social media.

Darrin L. Mack, 52, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and bail jumping.

Robert L. McAlister, 43, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. Both are listed as homeless, according to their criminal complaints.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of DeKoven Avenue for a reported burglary. Upon arrival he spoke with the victim who said he was missing items from his garage and initially thought he had just misplaced them. After watching video surveillance from June 17, he saw his items were actually stolen.