Two charged for reportedly stealing from Racine garages, caught on camera twice

RACINE — Two men have been charged after reportedly going into garages and stealing a bike and a tool box, among other items, which was caught on camera and shared on social media.
Darrin L. Mack, 52, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and bail jumping.
Robert L. McAlister, 43, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. Both are listed as homeless, according to their criminal complaints.
According to a criminal complaint:
On June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of DeKoven Avenue for a reported burglary. Upon arrival he spoke with the victim who said he was missing items from his garage and initially thought he had just misplaced them. After watching video surveillance from June 17, he saw his items were actually stolen.
The victim explained that when he arrived home he took a handful of groceries from his detached garage into his home but left his garage door open. Two men, later identified as Mack and McAlister, entered the garage and stayed inside for two minutes. They then left with one of the suspects riding a red mountain bike valued at approximately $300. The second suspect is seen leaving the garage carrying a purple container of XTRA detergent valued at $10 and a small gray toolbox containing miscellaneous air compressor tools valued at around $200.
On June 30, an officer received a call from another officer identifying the suspect riding the bike as Mack and the suspect carrying the items as McAlister. The officer located both suspects at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
In addition, the two are changed in connection to a theft in the 2200 block of Erie Street where the victim had captured Mack and McAlister on his Ring doorbell stealing items from his garage on June 23.
Both suspects were on bond for previous charges when the thefts occurred.
As of Tuesday, both Mack and McAlister remained in custody at the Racine County Jail with Mack being held on a $2,500 cash bond and McAlister being held on a $500 cash bond. Their hearing will take place on July 30 via Zoom video or teleconference.
Today's mugshots: July 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marlan L Anderson
Marlan L Anderson, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics.
Francis E Arndt
Francis (aka Frances) E Arndt, 2000 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Earl Butler Jr.
Richard (aka Daddy Rich) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, felony bail jumping.
James R Cole
James (aka Main) R Cole, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mose C Cox
Mose (aka Cordell) C Cox, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (with a previous conviction), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
Tabitha L Craft
Tabitha L Craft, 1300 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dania L Curtis
Dania (Cadena) L Curtis, 1000 block of Davis Place, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a treatment facility).
Tia D Eggerson
Tia (aka Jonisha Brumfield) D Eggerson, 2500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
David G Foreman
David G Foreman, 6900 block of Surrey Lane, Racine, 1st degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 with resulting great bodily harm, incest.
Roger L Gardner Jr.
Roger L Gardner Jr., 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Qursene NMI Jones
Qursene (aka JJ) NMI Jones, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jasmine M Lee
Jasmine M Lee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver MDMA, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrin L Mack
Darrin (aka Blue) L Mack, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping.
Robert L McAlister
Robert L McAlister, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amber Marie Pfeiffer
Amber Marie Pfeiffer, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Daniel J Samplaski
Daniel J Samplaski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ahmad H Smith
Ahmad H Smith, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, fourth degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).
Brian V Smith
Brian (aka George Lawrence) V Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jakob R Wilhite
Jakob R Wilhite, 600 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming).
Deleco M Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deleco M Williams, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kei Nari M Wilson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kei Nari M Wilson, 1100 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, misdemeanor bail jumping.
