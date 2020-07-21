Two charged for reportedly stealing from Racine garages, caught on camera twice
Two charged for reportedly stealing from Racine garages, caught on camera twice

RACINE — Two men have been charged after reportedly going into garages and stealing a bike and a tool box, among other items, which was caught on camera and shared on social media. 

Darrin L. Mack, 52, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and bail jumping. 

Robert L. McAlister, 43, was charged with two felony counts of burglary of a building and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. Both are listed as homeless, according to their criminal complaints. 

According to a criminal complaint: 

On June 29, an officer was dispatched to the 1900 block of DeKoven Avenue for a reported burglary. Upon arrival he spoke with the victim who said he was missing items from his garage and initially thought he had just misplaced them.  After watching video surveillance from June 17, he saw his items were actually stolen.

The victim explained that when he arrived home he took a handful of groceries from his detached garage into his home but left his garage door open. Two men, later identified as Mack and McAlister, entered the garage and stayed inside for two minutes. They then left with one of the suspects riding a red mountain bike valued at approximately $300. The second suspect is seen leaving the garage carrying a purple container of XTRA detergent valued at $10 and a small gray toolbox containing miscellaneous air compressor tools valued at around $200.

On June 30, an officer received a call from another officer identifying the suspect riding the bike as Mack and the suspect carrying the items as McAlister. The officer located both suspects at the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. 

In addition, the two are changed in connection to a theft in the 2200 block of Erie Street where the victim had captured Mack and McAlister on his Ring doorbell stealing items from his garage on June 23. 

Both suspects were on bond for previous charges when the thefts occurred. 

As of Tuesday, both Mack and McAlister remained in custody at the Racine County Jail with Mack being held on a $2,500 cash bond and McAlister being held on a $500 cash bond. Their hearing will take place on July 30 via Zoom video or teleconference. 

