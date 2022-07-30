Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street

RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street.

Charles Lee Canady, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Marquese M. Snow, 21, of the 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:48 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was sent to a hit-and-run reported near the intersection of 14th and Villa streets.

Upon arrival, he saw a Honda with heavy driver side damage and the airbag deployed. The driver said she was in shoulder and chest pain, and she had window glass in her hair. She said she was going across the intersection when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and T-boned her vehicle.

A woman said she saw a red SUV driving fast on Villa Street and blowing through a stop sign before T-boning the Honda. A man got out of the SUV, picked up his front bumper, got back into the vehicle and fled. There was another man seen in the passenger side of the vehicle.

Deputies found the SUV in an alley parked behind the 1300 block of Center Street.

Two men appeared from the front yard, one being Canady and the other Snow. Canady said the vehicle was his, and Snow at first said he was the one driving before later saying he lied and Canady was driving; he said he lied because he was trying to cover for Canady.

Canady said the car he hit pulled out in front of him and claimed the damage to his car was there before the accident.

Snow was given a $500 cash bond and Canady was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Snow has a status conference on Aug. 8 and Canady has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.