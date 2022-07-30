Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street

RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street.
Charles Lee Canady, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Marquese M. Snow, 21, of the 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:48 a.m. on Wednesday, a deputy was sent to a hit-and-run reported near the intersection of 14th and Villa streets.
Upon arrival, he saw a Honda with heavy driver side damage and the airbag deployed. The driver said she was in shoulder and chest pain, and she had window glass in her hair. She said she was going across the intersection when a vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and T-boned her vehicle.
A woman said she saw a red SUV driving fast on Villa Street and blowing through a stop sign before T-boning the Honda. A man got out of the SUV, picked up his front bumper, got back into the vehicle and fled. There was another man seen in the passenger side of the vehicle.
Deputies found the SUV in an alley parked behind the 1300 block of Center Street.
Two men appeared from the front yard, one being Canady and the other Snow. Canady said the vehicle was his, and Snow at first said he was the one driving before later saying he lied and Canady was driving; he said he lied because he was trying to cover for Canady.
Canady said the car he hit pulled out in front of him and claimed the damage to his car was there before the accident.
Snow was given a $500 cash bond and Canady was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Snow has a status conference on Aug. 8 and Canady has a preliminary hearing on Aug. 10, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 29, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert L. Ruffin
Robert L. Ruffin, 1600 block of Kuiper Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole L. Joseph
Nicole L. Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole S. Gossett
Nicole S. Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob Allen Decheck
Jacob Allen Decheck, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Gregory Bernard Cotton
Gregory (aka Jezzy-Mac) Bernard Cotton, 2100 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Allen D. Bronson
Allen (aka Red) D. Bronson, Cudahy, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct
Malik D. Seay
Malik D. Seay, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery.
Samuel Sanchez Sr.
Samuel Sanchez Sr., 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, escape.
Howard R. Scott
Howard R. Scott, 1400 block of 16th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Adam Neau
Adam Neau, 1600 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon.