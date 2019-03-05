MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Case High School students are facing charges after another student had a bad reaction to a marijuana-laced brownie she was given and ate on Monday.
Berenice M. Sanchez-Lopez, 17, of Sturtevant, is charged with two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering less than or equal to 200 grams of THC with the intent to deliver or distribute a controlled substance at or near a school. Citlally Martinez, 17, of Racine is facing one felony count of the same charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 1:22 p.m. Monday, a Mount Pleasant Police officer acting as a resource officer at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., was told by the school nurse that a student was having a bad reaction to an unknown substance. The student was conscious and breathing, but not responding to directions and was "extremely out of it," the complaint said.
The student — who was in and out of consciousness — said she ate a brownie laced with drugs that she had received from Sanchez-Lopez. South Shore Fire Department paramedics responded and took the student to Ascension All Saints Hospital. At the hospital, the student's blood tested positive for cannabinoids.
Sanchez-Lopez reportedly had a bag containing five individual clear plastic bags containing brownies in her backpack. She admitted to giving the student the brownie, but said she did not know what was in it. She said she got the brownies from Martinez.
Martinez wrote a statement that said Sanchez-Lopez asked her to make marijuana-laced brownies so she could buy them. Martinez said it was the first time she made the brownies, which she said she sold for $20 for six brownies. Martinez said she made them at her sister's home and laced the butter with marijuana. She would not say where she purchased the marijuana.
The crumbs from the bag that contained the consumed brownie, as well as the rest of the brownies, tested positive for marijuana.
During their initial court appearances on Tuesday, Martinez and Sanchez-Lopez were each assigned a $5,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bonds. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
According to court documents, both defendants were released from custody on a $5,000 signature bond but were placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring equipment.
