KENOSHA — Two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection with Monday's fatal shooting of 5-year-old Dakari Weldon in Kenosha.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Weldon suffered a fatal gunshot wound during before 2 p.m. Monday inside a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street in Kenosha, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.
On Wednesday, brothers Javonn and Jovonn Cannon, both 24, of Kenosha, were arrested. A charge of homicide by negligent handling of a firearm for Javonn, and a charge of leaving a loaded firearm with reach or access of a child for Jovonn, have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's office.
On Tuesday, Javonn and Jovonn Cannon's father, Curtis Cannon, said one of the men accidentally shot the boy and that his sons drove Weldon to the hospital and left him there.
Curtis Cannon said one of his sons is the boy’s father, but he did not say which son shot the boy, say which son is the boy's father or describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police have not described the relationship between Javonn Cannon, Jovonn Cannon and Weldon.
“Maybe they was scared to death. Maybe they took him to the hospital because they realized they (expletive) up, and they didn’t want the boy to be in pain or suffer. I don’t raise killers,” Curtis Cannon said.
Staff at the Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus called authorities Javonn and Jovonn Cannon dropped off the wounded boy, then left.
Tragically, on Tuesday, another 5-year-old boy in southeast Wisconsin died of a gunshot wound. Milwaukee Police say the boy died Tuesday afternoon on that city’s west side.
