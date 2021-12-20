Two arrested in reported meth bust at motel near Interstate 94 in Racine County

YORKVILLE — Two Racine County residents have been arrested, and may soon face charges related to possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

They were arrested at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Quality Inn at 910 S. Sylvania Ave. in Yorkville after Racine County Sheriff's deputies, assisted by a K-9, reported they had been found in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in their motel room and vehicle.

The two arrested were Paul Braun, 49, and Sara Domogalla, 40, both of Sturtevant.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office: Braun has a cash bail of $276,100 and also has a probation/parole hold; he has multiple open felony cases in Burnett and St. Croix counties. Recommended charges for him include possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine as a repeat drug offender in addition to six counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Recommended charges for Domogalla include possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine as a repeat drug offender in addition to four counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her cash bail is set at $40,100.

The Sheriff's Office reported that a deputy was on "a crime prevention parole" at the inn when he saw Braun "making suspicious movements" in a vehicle in the parking lot.

"Due to past criminal activity in the area, deputies stopped and had a consensual conversation with the male," the Sheriff's Office reported. "During the contact, one of the deputies utilized his K-9 partner and conducted an open-air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 alerted to the vehicle, and the deputies subsequently searched the vehicle. During the search, deputies located methamphetamine and crack cocaine in a baggie behind the front passenger’s seat."

Braun's room was then searched. Inside, deputies said they found his girlfriend, Domogalla, and inside the room found "additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia."

In total, deputies reported recovering 2.1 grams of crack cocaine and 33.6 grams of methamphetamine.

A news release, titled "Deputies arrest meth dealing couple," concluded with the following: "Sheriff (Christopher) Schmaling commends the proactive efforts of the deputies — and their K-9 partner — in this important drug investigation."

