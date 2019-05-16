Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — Two drivers have been arrested for reportedly driving while intoxicated after a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Caledonia to which Flight For Life was called, according to Caledonia police. 

Caledonia police and fire crews were called to Five Mile and Nicholson roads at about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police radio reports indicated that at least one motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

One person was reportedly unconscious and bleeding from the head. Flight for Life was requested to meet medical personnel at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, although it's unclear if anyone was taken by helicopter. 

The crash resulted in several road closures as first responders worked at the scene and police investigated the crash. The South Shore Fire Department also responded.

As of Thursday, the crash remained under investigation. Caledonia police were unable to provide any additional information Thursday about how many people were involved in the crash or their conditions. 

Reporter

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts.

