Two arrested for allegedly possessing 1.825 pounds of marijuana

RACINE — Two people have been arrested for allegedly possessing 827.8 grams (1.825 pounds) of marijuana.
Sakura D. Pointer, 22, and Christiana Nicole Davis, 19, both of Oak Creek, were charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200 and 1,000 grams, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic on Interstate 94 when he saw a car with a passenger standing on the seat with no seat belt on. The deputy conducted a stop on the car near Highway 11.
The deputy made contact with the driver, Pointer, and the passenger, Davis, and noticed a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The deputy searched the car and found a vape with a cartridge near the center console, a diaper bag in the backseat with an ounce of marijuana, a wad of $1,900 in cash behind the driver’s seat and a leather bag containing a digital scale. Inside the leather bag was a black canvas bag that had 22 large baggies of marijuana. The total amount of marijuana was 827.8 grams.
Davis was given a $1,500 signature bond and Pointer was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary court hearing set for April 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sakura D Pointer
Sakura D Pointer, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Decarion S Powell
Decarion S Powell, 1300 block of Ohio Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property between $10,000-$100,000), possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Christa L Smith
Christa L Smith, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christiana Nicole Davis
Christiana Nicole Davis, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terry Hill
Terry Hill, 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC.
Rashad R Lewis
Rashad R Lewis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).