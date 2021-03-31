Two arrested for allegedly possessing 1.825 pounds of marijuana

RACINE — Two people have been arrested for allegedly possessing 827.8 grams (1.825 pounds) of marijuana.

Sakura D. Pointer, 22, and Christiana Nicole Davis, 19, both of Oak Creek, were charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC between 200 and 1,000 grams, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was monitoring traffic on Interstate 94 when he saw a car with a passenger standing on the seat with no seat belt on. The deputy conducted a stop on the car near Highway 11.

The deputy made contact with the driver, Pointer, and the passenger, Davis, and noticed a strong odor of fresh marijuana coming from the car. The deputy searched the car and found a vape with a cartridge near the center console, a diaper bag in the backseat with an ounce of marijuana, a wad of $1,900 in cash behind the driver’s seat and a leather bag containing a digital scale. Inside the leather bag was a black canvas bag that had 22 large baggies of marijuana. The total amount of marijuana was 827.8 grams.