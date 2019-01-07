RACINE —Two Racine residents are facing charges for refusing to leave the Ascension All Saints Hospital campus in the past two weeks.
Kiron D. Price, 33, of the 300 block of Indiana Street, and Monica M. Hoffmann, 18, of the 3400 block of Victory Avenue, are both charged with misdemeanor counts of trespass to a medical facility. Price also faces a misdemeanor bail jumping charge.
At 9:24 a.m. Dec. 29, a Racine police officer responded to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3803 Spring St., for a report of a party trespassing and drinking inside the hospital, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer spoke with a security officer, who said Price had been discharged from the hospital at about 7 a.m. on Dec. 29 following treatment for alcohol detoxification. The security officer said for three days prior, Price was observed hanging out at the hospital while not being treated. When confronted, Price reportedly requested help for alcohol detoxification.
The security officer said Price was issued a trespass notice when he was discharged.
But at about 9:15 a.m. that day, a nurse reported seeing a man wandering the hallway, drinking alcohol. The security officer said Price was found inside the hospital with a bottle of vodka and two cans of a malt beverage.
Price was medically cleared by ER staff and then was arrested on recommended charges of trespassing. He was then transported to the Racine County Jail. Due to a pending case, Price also was charged with bail jumping.
Price is scheduled for a Jan. 28 status conference in Racine County Circuit Court. He remained in the County Jail as of Monday night.
Second incident
The second incident occurred when Hoffmann was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Friday at the hospital. Again, police were dispatched to the hospital for a person, later identified as Hoffman, refusing to leave after being discharged from the emergency department. Hoffman was located near the ER.
The hospital security officer said Hoffmann was discharged from the ER, but refused to go home with her mother. Officers tried to find other options for Hoffmann, but none were available. She "begrudgingly" left with her mother.
A short while later, Hoffmann returned to the ER reception desk. Hoffmann's mother said her daughter demanded to be taken back to the ER and made physical threats if she did not take her. Hoffmann was reportedly sobbing and said she would not go with her mother, the complaint said.
Staff told police that not only had Hoffmann been told to leave that night, but she also had a probation rule that she not come to the ER unless it was "a true medical emergency." Hoffmann was then arrested.
Hoffmann's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 7. She remained in custody at the county Jail as of Monday night.
