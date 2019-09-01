RAYMOND — Two people were arrested Sunday morning after the Racine County Sheriff’s Office deployed additional patrol units on Interstate 94 to address concerns about safety in the Interstate construction zone.
“The Racine County Sheriff Office would like to remind drivers to celebrate the holiday weekend responsibly and safely,” Sheriff’s officials stated in a news release.
At 8:55 a.m., a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 110 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone in the northbound lane on I-94 in the Village of Raymond, according to the release.
The deputy spoke with the driver — 41-year-old Jose L. Mendoza of Racine — about his speed, and allegedly smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from Mendoza.
Mendoza reportedly refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested and cited for speeding. Suggested charges of operating while impaired, reckless driving and not having insurance, as well as a bail jumping charge because Mendoza was out on bond for a previous arrest in Milwaukee County, were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The Sheriff’s Office also said that Mendoza also has another OWI charge pending in Milwaukee County.
Marijuana arrest
At 9:52 a.m. Sunday, another deputy doing traffic enforcement in the Raymond construction zone on I-94 reportedly clocked another vehicle traveling 81 mph in the 60 mph construction zone.
The deputy stopped the vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Brian Penn from the Chicago area. When the deputy spoke with Penn, he reportedly smelled burnt marijuana. Penn allegedly admitted that he recently smoked marijuana and was arrested.
Penn was cited for speeding and charges of operating with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance and possession of marijuana were referred to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Anthony L. Bean
Anthony L. Bean, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kywon R. Branson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kywon R. Branson, Chicago, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft.
Rodney Deshawn Green
Rodney Deshawn Green, 200 block of North Dodge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property.
Yarnell I. Moten
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Yarnell I. Moten (a.k.a. Ike, John), 900 block of 18th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram) on/near a school.
Timothy Ratcliff
Timothy Ratcliff, Lake Geneva, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cavetta L. Spencer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cavetta L. Spencer, Hazel Crest, Ill., felony personal identity theft, felony retail theft (between $500 and $5,000).
Tyquan Octavious Taylor
Tyquan Octavious Taylor, 2000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Litoria L. Yates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Litoria L. Yates, Matteson, Ill., felony personal identity theft (financial gain).
Jesus Alfaro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jesus Alfaro, Davenport, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance.
Keith Allan Carter
Keith Allan Carter (a.k.a. Neckbone, Cannon), 1800 block of Woodland Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Marvon Q. Martin
Marvon Q. Martin, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Kenyana L. Morris
Kenyana L. Morris, Winnebago, operating without a license.
Nathon A. Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathon A. Smith, 5600 block of 55th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
