Two arrested after gun found at barbershop across from Fratt Elementary

RACINE — Two men were arrested after a gun was found at a barbershop across from Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.
Akeem W. First, 24, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kealon J. Cronin, 17, of the 1900 block of Linden Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a red Ford Explorer truck at Rupert Boulevard and Mertens Avenue with First and Cronin as passengers.
An investigator received information that First was in possession of a firearm at a barbershop across the street from Fratt Elementary School.
First entered the car with the gun, and before the car stopped he threw it out of the passenger window. Cronin said he gave the gun to First at the barbershop and then First threw it out when the police were trying to stop them.
First is out on bond in two cases, being released on a $1,500 cash bond for delivery of THC, amphetamine, and imitation of controlled substances charges and a $500 cash bond for stalking and other domestic related charges.
First was given a $2,500 cash bond and Cronin was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
First has a preliminary court hearing set for April 7 and Cronin has a preliminary court hearing set for April 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Trevor Gregory
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trevor Gregory, Waukegan, Illinois, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katherine G Lyons
Katherine G Lyons, 200 block of Chapel Terrace, Burlington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James E Marlow Jr.
James E Marlow Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), concealing stolen firearm (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Marquez Jr.
Juan Marquez Jr., 400 block of Randolph Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Traveon M Martin
Traveon M Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Devereaux Patton
Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping.
Christopher D Shaw Jr.
Christopher D Shaw Jr., 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy L Wright
Jeremy L Wright, 1000 block of Wilson Street, Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Zavion Z Ford
Zavion Z Ford, 2600 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments).
Dwayne E Jones Jr.
Dwayne (aka Wedge) E Jones Jr., 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Isaiah Lutz-Carothers
Isaiah Lutz-Carothers, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Travis James Patterson
Travis James Patterson, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ismet Ameti
Ismet Ameti, 2600 block of Iris Court, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping.
David Earl Berryhill Jr.
David Earl Berryhill Jr., 400 block of Seventh Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Tyshawn M Browder
Tyshawn M Browder, 1900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel A Carambot
Gabriel A Carambot, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kealon J Cronin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kealon J Cronin, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Charles M Famous
Charles (aka Cholly Wolly) M Famous, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).