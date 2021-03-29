 Skip to main content
Two arrested after gun found at barbershop across from Fratt Elementary

RACINE — Two men were arrested after a gun was found at a barbershop across from Fratt Elementary School, 3501 Kinzie Ave.

Akeem W. First, 24, of the 1200 block of Buchanan Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kealon J. Cronin, 17, of the 1900 block of Linden Avenue, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop of a red Ford Explorer truck at Rupert Boulevard and Mertens Avenue with First and Cronin as passengers.

An investigator received information that First was in possession of a firearm at a barbershop across the street from Fratt Elementary School.

First entered the car with the gun, and before the car stopped he threw it out of the passenger window. Cronin said he gave the gun to First at the barbershop and then First threw it out when the police were trying to stop them.

First is out on bond in two cases, being released on a $1,500 cash bond for delivery of THC, amphetamine, and imitation of controlled substances charges and a $500 cash bond for stalking and other domestic related charges.

First was given a $2,500 cash bond and Cronin was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.

First has a preliminary court hearing set for April 7 and Cronin has a preliminary court hearing set for April 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

