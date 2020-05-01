Two arrested after alleged break in and theft from Zarate's Auto Sales

RAYMOND — A man and woman from Milwaukee were arrested early Friday after they reportedly broke into Zarate's Auto Sales and stole items from the business.
At 3:36 a.m. Friday, an alarm company notified the Racine County Communications Center of an intrusion alarm at Zarate’s Auto Sales, 355 27th St., in Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies were dispatched to the business and determined there was forced entry into the business's garage area. The suspects entered by removing a screen on a window and forcing the window open.
As additional deputies responded, they saw a man and woman walking south on 27th Street near Manheim Auto Auction. One of the people was carrying a gas can. The two were walking about 25 yards apart from one another.
The woman said she ran out of gas and did not know the man, who she said was following her. The man, 28-year-old Demarcio D. Robinson, identified the woman as Ceceila R. Hall. He said they they ran out of gas and left their car in the Zarate's parking lot.
Hall and Robinson, both of Milwaukee, were detained and brought back to the business. An investigation revealed that Hall and Robinson had broken down and pushed the car into the parking lot of the business. Robinson then forced the window open, and then Hall and Robinson climbed inside.
The two are reportedly seen on video inside the business taking various items, putting them outside the window and then climbing back out of the building to put the stolen items into their vehicle. They were also reportedly seen looking through several other vehicles on the property, including a trailer they forced open.
Hall and Robinson were arrested for burglary, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation into the incident was ongoing as of Friday. The Sheriff's Office said additional charges could be brought pending the investigation's outcome.
