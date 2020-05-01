Two arrested after alleged break in and theft from Zarate's Auto Sales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAYMOND — A man and woman from Milwaukee were arrested early Friday after they reportedly broke into Zarate's Auto Sales and stole items from the business.

At 3:36 a.m. Friday, an alarm company notified the Racine County Communications Center of an intrusion alarm at Zarate’s Auto Sales, 355 27th St., in Raymond, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies were dispatched to the business and determined there was forced entry into the business's garage area. The suspects entered by removing a screen on a window and forcing the window open.

As additional deputies responded, they saw a man and woman walking south on 27th Street near Manheim Auto Auction. One of the people was carrying a gas can. The two were walking about 25 yards apart from one another.

The woman said she ran out of gas and did not know the man, who she said was following her. The man, 28-year-old Demarcio D. Robinson, identified the woman as Ceceila R. Hall. He said they they ran out of gas and left their car in the Zarate's parking lot.