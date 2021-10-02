Two allegedly snorted Oxycodone with child in car

CALEDONIA — Two people are accused of snorting Oxycodone with a child in the car.

Austin N. Longo, 24, of Menomonee Falls, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st) with a minor child in the vehicle.

Amanda Marie Vey, 24, from Germantown, was charged with a felony count of neglecting a child where specified harm didn’t occur and the child is under 6 years of age.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the southbound Highway G exit ramp off Interstate 94 for a report of an unresponsive occupant in a truck.

Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man conducting CPR on a woman who was lying on the ground. The man, identified as Longo, said that the woman, identified as Vey, had taken one or two Xanax but he wasn’t sure. He then said it might have been Oxycodone. The deputy noticed there was a small child in the truck.

When Vey became responsive, he asked what she had taken and she said she took Xanax and Oxycodone. She said she and Longo stopped and picked up 30 mg of Oxycodone in Milwaukee and split it between them. She said they snorted it together.