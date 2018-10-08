MOUNT PLEASANT — Two female character actresses identified Prentiss Katon Johnson, 39, of West Allis, as the man who they say assaulted them Saturday night while he was walking through the Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, Mount Pleasant.
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy and Mount Pleasant police officer responded to the popular Halloween destination just after midnight Sunday. Security at the complex had reportedly called police when two different actresses reported that someone had assaulted them while passing through the haunted house.
“We were just closing down for the night," said Corey Stephens, the owner of the haunted house. "We got a call from one of the managers inside who said someone there was inappropriately making their way through the haunted house, doing things they shouldn’t be."
One of the actresses said that Johnson put one of his hands around her neck and started squeezing tightly after she jumped around a corner to scare him. The actress said that she pushed Johnson away and he continued going through the haunted house, according to the criminal complaint.
The other woman reported that, when she attempted to scare Johnson, as part of the haunted house skit, he alleged queezed her clothed breasts. She then told Johnson “no touching” and pushed him away, according to police.
Both women, who were working inside the "Ambush" haunt exhibit, identified Johnson as the man who touched them and told police that they wanted to press charges. A third actress, who reportedly witnessed one of the incidents, identified Johnson as well.
"(The actresses) are doing fine. Obviously they’re upset, but they’re fine," Stephens said.
Police reported that Johnson appeared to be intoxicated when they approached him at the Abandoned Haunted House parking lot.
No tolerance for such behavior
Stephens said that a similar incident occurred in 2016 when a patron was inappropriately touching employees and patrons, male and female, without permission. That incident also ended with the suspect being arrested by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
“This is a place of business and anything inappropriate like that will be taken seriously," Stephens said.
Johnson faces charges of fourth-degree sexual assault, which is a misdemeanor, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Court records show that Johnson was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance in Milwaukee County in August. He was out on bond, the conditions of which included committing no other criminal activity and remaining absolutely sober, both of which he allegedly broke Saturday night.
Johnson’s bail has been set at $5,400. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
