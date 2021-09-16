Two accused of using heroin at a gas station while their infant child was in the car

RACINE — Two have been accused of using heroin at the BP Gas Station at 2100 Douglas Ave. while their infant child was in the car.

Chase Bedard, 38, and Lynette Chinchar, 40, both of the 5800 block of Kinzie Ave., were charged with two felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the BP Gas Station at 2100 Douglas Ave. after being told a man, later identified as Bedard, was passed out at one of the pumps and was possibly high on narcotics. It was also advised there was a child in the backseat. The passenger, Chinchar, had gone into the restroom and was reportedly in there for about 20 minutes.

The officer approached the car and Bedard told the officer he didn’t want his vehicle searched. The officer noticed a small plastic bindle with powder that Bedard claimed was coffee creamer. Bedard was speaking fast, was very animated and had constricted pupils. He was removed from the car and syringes were found on the driver’s seat. Under the driver’s seat was a black pouch that had a glass pipe, syringes and 1.3 grams of heroin and fentanyl.