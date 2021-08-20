Two accused of stealing from Burlington RV Superstore, also allegedly had meth on them

YORKVILLE — Two Illinois residents have been accused of stealing from Burlington RV Superstore, 390 S. Sylvania Ave., and allegedly also had methamphetamine on them.

Thomas L. Ayers, 37, from Villa Park, Ill., was charged with three felony counts of uttering a forgery, felony counts of burglary of a motor home or trailer home and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property less than $2,500.

Rebecca Perez, 19, from Schiller Park, Ill., was charged with felony counts of burglary of a motor home or trailer home, uttering a forgery and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Burlington RV Superstore, 390 S. Sylvania Ave., for a report of a theft. It was reported a man and woman, later identified as Ayers and Perez, opened all the outdoor compartments of two campers and stole multiple pieces of furniture from them.