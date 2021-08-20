Two accused of stealing from Burlington RV Superstore, also allegedly had meth on them

YORKVILLE — Two Illinois residents have been accused of stealing from Burlington RV Superstore, 390 S. Sylvania Ave., and allegedly also had methamphetamine on them.
Thomas L. Ayers, 37, from Villa Park, Ill., was charged with three felony counts of uttering a forgery, felony counts of burglary of a motor home or trailer home and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property less than $2,500.
Rebecca Perez, 19, from Schiller Park, Ill., was charged with felony counts of burglary of a motor home or trailer home, uttering a forgery and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Burlington RV Superstore, 390 S. Sylvania Ave., for a report of a theft. It was reported a man and woman, later identified as Ayers and Perez, opened all the outdoor compartments of two campers and stole multiple pieces of furniture from them.
The two were later found on I-94 and a stop and search was conducted. Inside a pontoon boat on the car were multiple items of yard furniture and two black swivel chairs. A meth pipe and 0.5 grams of meth were allegedly found as well as $14,090 in counterfeit currency and miscellaneous checks with different names on them.
Ayers said they stopped at Burlington RV Superstore but didn’t go inside any camper before changing his story and saying he opened the door to the camper but didn’t steal anything. He then said he saw a gaming chair on the ground next to the camper and put it into his pontoon. Perez said the meth and the meth pipe were hers.
Both Ayers and Perez were given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 20
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David Oesau
David Oesau, 2800 block of Cozy Acres Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance.
Shawn D Parcher
Shawn D Parcher, 2200 block of Gillen Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Rebecca Perez
Rebecca Perez, Schiller Park, Illinois, burglary of a motor home or trailer home, misdemeanor theft, uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas L Ayers
Thomas L Ayers, Villa Park, Illinois, burglary of a motor home or trailer home, misdemeanor theft, uttering a forgery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Ronald S Badillo
Ronald S Badillo, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.