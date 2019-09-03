{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Two crashes were reported near Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., on Tuesday morning – the first day of school for Racine Unified students and many students throughout the state.

One crash involved a bus that sideswiped a parked van outside the school. The other involved a car that parked in front of a resident’s driveway on St. Patrick Street in front of the school. The driver that was parked in front of the driveway reportedly backed out and hit a car that parked alongside it.

Racine County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene of both crashes at the assistance of the Racine Police Department. No children were reported injured.

