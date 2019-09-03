RACINE — Two crashes were reported near Red Apple Elementary School, 914 St. Patrick St., on Tuesday morning – the first day of school for Racine Unified students and many students throughout the state.
One crash involved a bus that sideswiped a parked van outside the school. The other involved a car that parked in front of a resident’s driveway on St. Patrick Street in front of the school. The driver that was parked in front of the driveway reportedly backed out and hit a car that parked alongside it.
Racine County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene of both crashes at the assistance of the Racine Police Department. No children were reported injured.
No reported injuries. No reported gun shot or stabbing victims. The day is off to a good start for Racine. Stay tuned for breaking news.
Parents try to get too close to the school to drop/pick students. They should walk a block before the weather is tough. It was a mess around Jefferson Lighthouse. 6th was a zoo!
