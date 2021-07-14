 Skip to main content
Two 20-year-olds charged after one of them allegedly pulled a gun at 16th Street gas station
Two 20-year-olds charged after one of them allegedly pulled a gun at 16th Street gas station

RACINE — Two men have been charged with pulling out a gun at AD United Petroleum gas station at 1917 16th St.

Jaisjuan T. Brown, 20, of the 2200 block of 16th St., was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Laron J. Franklin Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:39 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to AD United Petroleum gas station, 1917 16th St., for a report of a man with a gun.

Jaisjuan Brown

Brown
Laron Franklin Jr.

Franklin Jr.

Upon arrival, an officer watched surveillance footage of the incident and saw a 2009 Dodge Avenger pull into the parking lot. A man exited the car and entered the store.

Shortly after, a 2008 Toyota Avalon entered the parking lot and parked next to the Dodge. Franklin then exited the car and entered the store, exchanged words with the person who entered earlier and then went back to the Toyota.

A passenger in the car, Brown, handed Franklin a gun.

Franklin then walked back toward the store but the doors were locked. Franklin then ran back to the Toyota and fled.

The Toyota was later found on Taylor Avenue. Franklin was seen running westbound and fled into a house.

An officer breached the door and placed him in custody. Brown also was found and taken into custody. Franklin then told the officer the gun was fake and said he threw the gun into the lake. He said that the gun he took from Brown was fake, and he threw it into the lake because he knew the store was calling the police. He said that he thought the person he was arguing with in the store had a gun on him too.

An officer spoke to the victim who said he didn’t know Franklin and was asked by him if he wanted to fight for his brother. He said Franklin continued to yell and then walked away before coming back with a gun, so he locked the doors.

Brown was given a $500 cash bond and Franklin was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Franklin has a status conference set for July 13 and Brown has a preliminary hearing set for July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

