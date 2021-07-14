Two 20-year-olds charged after one of them allegedly pulled a gun at 16th Street gas station

RACINE — Two men have been charged with pulling out a gun at AD United Petroleum gas station at 1917 16th St.
Jaisjuan T. Brown, 20, of the 2200 block of 16th St., was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Laron J. Franklin Jr., 20, of the 800 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:39 p.m. Saturday, officers were sent to AD United Petroleum gas station, 1917 16th St., for a report of a man with a gun.
Upon arrival, an officer watched surveillance footage of the incident and saw a 2009 Dodge Avenger pull into the parking lot. A man exited the car and entered the store.
Shortly after, a 2008 Toyota Avalon entered the parking lot and parked next to the Dodge. Franklin then exited the car and entered the store, exchanged words with the person who entered earlier and then went back to the Toyota.
A passenger in the car, Brown, handed Franklin a gun.
Franklin then walked back toward the store but the doors were locked. Franklin then ran back to the Toyota and fled.
The Toyota was later found on Taylor Avenue. Franklin was seen running westbound and fled into a house.
An officer breached the door and placed him in custody. Brown also was found and taken into custody. Franklin then told the officer the gun was fake and said he threw the gun into the lake. He said that the gun he took from Brown was fake, and he threw it into the lake because he knew the store was calling the police. He said that he thought the person he was arguing with in the store had a gun on him too.
An officer spoke to the victim who said he didn’t know Franklin and was asked by him if he wanted to fight for his brother. He said Franklin continued to yell and then walked away before coming back with a gun, so he locked the doors.
Brown was given a $500 cash bond and Franklin was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Franklin has a status conference set for July 13 and Brown has a preliminary hearing set for July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 12
Today's mugshots: July 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Absalom M Rowe
Absalom M Rowe, 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Johnny F Tapia
Johnny F Tapia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, felony intimidation of a victim.
Jennifer K Brown
Jennifer K Brown, 100 block of West Lakeside Court, Burlington, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Billy R Emery
Billy R Emery, Mukwonago, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Fahim A Flanagan
Fahim A Flanagan, 400 block of 3 Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Laron J Franklin Jr.
Laron J Franklin Jr., 800 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phillip L Holder
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Phillip L Holder, Waukesha, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Melissa A Padilla
Melissa A Padilla, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Oliver Vicente Perez Torres
Oliver Vicente Perez Torres, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Lavelle S Robinson
Lavelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S Robinson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jaisjuan T Brown
Jaisjuan T Brown, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Steven M Gramza
Steven M Gramza, 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Bryan C Lang
Bryan C Lang, 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, misdemeanor intimidation of a witness, felony bail jumping.
Lashaun T McBride
Lashaun T McBride, 1100 block of Main Street, Union Grove, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Erin E Miller
Erin E Miller, 11900 block of Washington Avenue, Sturtevant, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Richard D Raun
Richard D Raun, 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, imitation of controlled substance.