Twin brothers face charges for drug dealing; ghost gun reported found in home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Twin brothers face charges for selling drugs and allegedly had more than seven-tenths of a kilogram of marijuana as well as a ghost gun in their home.
Keleaf P. Carothers, 24, of the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of deliver between 3-10 grams of designer drugs and a felony count of manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 200 grams.
Oriece W. Carothers was charged with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver or manufacture between 1,000-2,500 grams of marijuana.
According to criminal complaints:
On three separate occasions between Dec. of 2019 and Jan. of 2020, a confidential informant met with Keleaf to buy controlled substances at the 3200 block of Kearney Ave.
The first occasion, the informant bought 13 pills of ecstasy (a.k.a. MDMA or Molly) weighing 5.7 grams. The second time, the informant bought 20 pills of Ecstasy weighing 8.3 grams. The third time, the informant bought 16.5 grams of marijuana.
On Monday, a Task Force Officer with the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the 3200 block of Kearney Avenue.
Keleaf and Oriece were detained outside. When Oriece was told officers would obtain a search warrant, he asked why they would need a warrant when the marijuana was right in his bedroom.
Upon a search of the residence, officers found 13 bags of marijuana with a total weight of 1,404.9 grams, or just over three pounds.
A drawer in the bedroom had a "Ghost Gun," which is a handmade firearm without a serial number.
There was $2,509 in the bedroom as well. Inside the kitchen was a digital gram scale, and in the living room was a Glock handgun.
Oriece was given a $10,000 cash bond and Keleaf was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing on July 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
