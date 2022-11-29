Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during fight over a video game in Franksville

CALEDONIA — Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during a fight over a video game.

Theodore A. Kritch, 31, of Franksville, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

Alexander E. Kritch, also of Franksville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence on Northwestern Avenue in Caledonia for a fight.

Upon arrival, the officer could hear loud yelling about a gun from inside the residence. Alexander opened the door and was detained. He said the gun was with his brother, Theodore, and that he just had his “(expletive) beat.”

Theodore was also detained, and he said the gun was in the bedroom.

Theodore’s wife said all the guns were put away in the bedroom. She said Alexander had been living with them, and the two of them had been drinking and got into a fight over a video game. Alexander then grabbed an ax and Theodore grabbed an AR-10 rifle.

Both eventually put the weapons away and physically fought. She said the two have a problem with drinking and fighting each other when drunk.

An officer found three firearms in the bedroom, including the aforementioned AR-10 rifle that was loaded. There was also a 20-gauge shotgun and an antique rifle with an attached bayonet.

Both were transported to the Racine County Jail. Theodore’s preliminary breath test showed a result 0.084. He admitted to drinking before arming himself with the firearm and that Alexander armed himself with an ax. It was also learned that Theodore hit Alexander over the head with a birdhouse.

Theodore was given a $1,000 cash bond and Alexander was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Theodore has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7 and Alexander has a status conference on Feb. 27, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.