Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during fight over a video game in Franksville

CALEDONIA — Twin brothers allegedly grabbed an ax and a rifle during a fight over a video game.
Theodore A. Kritch, 31, of Franksville, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
Alexander E. Kritch, also of Franksville, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer was sent to a residence on Northwestern Avenue in Caledonia for a fight.
Upon arrival, the officer could hear loud yelling about a gun from inside the residence. Alexander opened the door and was detained. He said the gun was with his brother, Theodore, and that he just had his “(expletive) beat.”
Theodore was also detained, and he said the gun was in the bedroom.
Theodore’s wife said all the guns were put away in the bedroom. She said Alexander had been living with them, and the two of them had been drinking and got into a fight over a video game. Alexander then grabbed an ax and Theodore grabbed an AR-10 rifle.
Both eventually put the weapons away and physically fought. She said the two have a problem with drinking and fighting each other when drunk.
An officer found three firearms in the bedroom, including the aforementioned AR-10 rifle that was loaded. There was also a 20-gauge shotgun and an antique rifle with an attached bayonet.
Both were transported to the Racine County Jail. Theodore’s preliminary breath test showed a result 0.084. He admitted to drinking before arming himself with the firearm and that Alexander armed himself with an ax. It was also learned that Theodore hit Alexander over the head with a birdhouse.
Theodore was given a $1,000 cash bond and Alexander was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. Theodore has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7 and Alexander has a status conference on Feb. 27, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jada Cyrille-Nicole Kinzer
Jada Cyrille-Nicole Kinzer, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense), hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob J. Bahling
Jacob J. Bahling, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edward L. Body
Edward L. Body, 1800 block of Mead Street, Racine, stalking (felony domestic abuse repeater), obstructing an officer.
Anthony T. Davis
Anthony T. Davis, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Tiquan C. Dunlap
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Angela Gasca
Angela Gasca, 2000 block of Racine Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Alexander E. Kritch
Alexander E. Kritch, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Theodore A. Kritch
Theodore A. Kritch, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Matthew R. Langdon
Matthew R. Langdon, 500 block of North Pine Street, Burlington, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Justin L. Pulliam
Justin L. Pulliam, 1200 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Julia L. Sollazo
Julia L. Sollazo, Mequon, Wisconsin, possession of THC, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brenden C. Thierry
Brenden C. Thierry, 800 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Samir A. Hachemi
Samir A. Hachemi, 6500 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamielee W. Kennedy
Jamielee W. Kennedy, 6100 block of Hwy 31, Caledonia, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Buddy E. Larson
Buddy E. Larson, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Santiago A. Marroquin
Santiago A. Marroquin, 2700 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Kendell Arvern Days
Kendell Arvern Days, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, felony bail jumping.