RACINE — The Public Safety and Licensing Committee has requested the owners of Truth Bar,1436 Junction Ave., appear before the committee after a shooting that occurred nearby, thought its unclear why the bar is named on the incident report.
The incident report that was shared with the committee named Truth Bar, though the incident happened in the parking lot at 1429 Ann St., which is across an alley from the rear of the bar. One witness said they'd seen the victim at the bar, but the victim told officers he was on his way to the bar and had stopped in the parking lot to talk with some women when he was shot.
The incident report also said officers "located a scene behind 1401 Washington Ave.", with spent casings and a vehicle that had been shot. That business, Liquor Depot, was not named in the report.
During the discussion at the April 23 meeting, committee members said they were particularly concerned because Truth Bar, which is the location of the former Brass Monkey, has been called in for an expression of concern once before in the past six months.
Jacqueline Lagrone and Malachi Mohammed appeared before the committee on Feb. 12 to discuss some incidents that had occurred. One involved their occupancy permit, which they said was due to a miscommunication from a city employee.
They also told the committee they had hired two off-duty police officers to work as bouncers at the bar to maintain the peace.
Racine Police Department reported the following incidents:
- Dec. 23 - Report that an unlicensed person was tending bar. Officers did not observe the person tending bar, declared the report unfounded.
- Dec. 29 - Woman reported to officials she woke up the next morning with no memory of the night before but physical evidence she had been sexually assaulted. Stated she believed it happened after she drank a shot at the bar.
- Jan. 2 - Report of a wanted party at the bar — party was not found.
- Jan. 4 - A sergeant stopped by, stating he wanted to introduce himself to the owner. He found the front door locked with patrons inside. Mohammed told the committee that an unidentified male had been breaking into cars and potentially harassing women, which was why they locked the doors.
- Jan. 6 - Officers observed a large group of people at 15th Street and Junction Avenue but did not observe a disturbance. At 2:30 a.m., the officer observed a large group exit the bar, says he heard yelling north of his location but did not observe any fights.
- Jan. 8 - Officers checked on a report the bar was open without an occupancy license. Officer reported Lagrone told them she had contacted the city earlier that day and had learned that the license would come in the next day or so and that she could operate as long as the bar was not serving. Officer said they advised her to clarify with the city.
- Jan. 12 - Report of five people fighting. The off-duty officer told officials that people were yelling and pushing each other but that he'd made them move along before it got physical.
- Jan. 12 - A caller told officials she dropped her purse while exiting the bar due to a fight. Her GPS showed her phone was at a location on 12th Street - officials checked the location but did not find the phone.
- Jan. 26 - The off-duty officer working at the bar reported that a wanted party was at the bar. Officers responded and took the person into custody.
- Feb. 9 - Report of an assault the night before. The caller said one woman spat on her and the other pulled her hair. Said she left the area and did not notify police.
- Feb. 23 - Off-duty officer notified officers an accident had occurred and the offending vehicle fled the area.
- March 11 - Caller reported lights were on and the caller believe the bar was still open. Officers found the door was locked, the three parties inside were Muhammad and two other employees cleaning. Declared unfounded.
The Truth Bar operators have been asked to attend the Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 14 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 307.
The bar operators were not available for comment when a reporter called.
