Trucker hauling apple juice hits overpass near Union Grove; stretch of 67th Drive shut down temporarily

A semi-truck driver hauling apple juice reportedly told deputies he didn't see signs warning of a low bridge ahead before crashing into a railroad overpass over 67th Drive early Tuesday morning near Union Grove.

As of 6:15 a.m., 67th Drive between 58th Road and Mill Avenue remained closed "so that the semi-truck can be removed from the scene and the structural integrity of the over-pass can be assessed," a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, just north of the intersection of 67th Drive and Mill Avenue.

When the semi, hauling pallets of apple juice northbound, hit the overpass, "the top and sides of the trailer (were) completely severed off, creating an extensive debris field," according to the Sheriff's Office. "The collision caused the center of the trailer to buckle in half, disabling the semi in the middle of the roadway."

No injuries were reported. The RCSO said it issued several traffic citations to the trucker.

The railroad on the overpass is inactive, and so the RCSO said it does not believe any railroad company's operations will be disrupted.

