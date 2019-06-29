{{featured_button_text}}
Fiery Interstate Crash

Smoke billows from a semitrailer after a deadly crash on Interstate 94 at Kraut Road on June 19. The semitrailer crashed, exploded and ignited other vehicles on the Interstate. A lawsuit was filed Thursday in connection to the crash that killed two semitrailer drivers.

 KATELYN PLANKA, via Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — The widow of one of the truck drivers who died in last week’s fiery Interstate 94 crash has filed a lawsuit in Milwaukee County Circuit Court against the company that employed the driver who allegedly instigated the crash.

Lillian Moss Johnson, the widow and administrator of the estate of Jeffrey Johnson of Milwaukee, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Warehouse Transport Services Inc., Hansen Storage Co. and Kenneth Rogers, the alleged driver of the semitrailer that initiated the the series of events that lead to Johnson’s death on June 19. Rogers also died in the crash.

The chain of events

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said at a June 19 news conference that a semitrailer was driving on southbound I-94 near 50th Road when the driver made a lane change, hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and hit the Interstate median wall, forcing it into the northbound lanes.

In the civil complaint filed on Thursday, Rogers is named as the truck driver that allegedly knocked the median into the northbound lane. Warehouse Transport Services and Hansen Storage Co. are listed as his employers at the time of the incident.

Three vehicles in the northbound lane hit the median. Then a northbound semitrailer — which the complaint states was driven by Jeffrey Johnson — attempting to avoid the vehicles and the median, veered off the road and over the side wall near Kraut Road. His semitrailer crashed and burst into flames.

UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in fiery crash that shut down I-94

In his press conference, Schmaling called Johnson, who was not named at the time, a hero, adding that in avoiding the barrier and other vehicles, Johnson had saved lives.

Both truck drivers who were killed in the incident had to be identified with dental records.

The lawsuit, which was filed by attorney Jay Urban of Urban & Taylor of Glendale, lays out four claims against the defendants: negligence and wrongful death, negligent hiring, training and/or supervision, violation of federal motor vehicle safety regulations and vicarious/strict liability.

It requests compensatory and punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, costs and “such other relief that the court may deem appropriate, just and equitable.”

