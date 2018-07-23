Subscribe for 17¢ / day
RACINE — A person has been arrested in connection to Sunday’s shooting of three people outside a Racine bar.

At 2:13 a.m. Sunday, the Racine Police Department responded to Tropical Paradise, 1600 Douglas Ave., for a report of shots fired, according to a department news release. Three people had suffered gunshot wounds.

The initial investigation showed that an argument began outside the bar, which led to shots being fired. People were leaving the bar at the time, and bystanders were struck by bullets.

The victims — a 30-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 47-year-old man — were transported to the Ascension All Saints Hospital emergency room. One victim was eventually transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

As of Monday, there was no update on the victims’ injuries or conditions.

Although someone has been arrested, police said the investigation is ongoing. No more information was available Monday.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

