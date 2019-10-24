You are the owner of this article.
Crime and Courts

Trials for cousins charged in fatal shooting set to begin in December

RACINE — After three postponements, the homicide trials of two cousins charged with the 2018 fatal shooting of a Racine man found dead inside a crashed van are on the court docket for December.

Cousins Michael R. Lyons Jr., 35, and Cedric A. Gray, 34, are both charged with first-degree intentional homicide for their alleged roles in the death of 40-year-old Tremayne Brown.

Gray also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Lyons was originally scheduled to go to trial Dec. 11, 2018, but the case’s lead investigator was on family leave until Jan. 1, so the trial was postponed to Feb. 12-14.

The trial was postponed again in June after prosecutors reported that unspecified “witness issues” had caused a delay, online records show.

But on Monday, Lyons’ attorney and state prosecutors concluded that both sides are still in trial posture, and Lyons’ trial set to begin Dec. 17 should remain on the calendar.

Lyons and Gray, both of the 1600 block of Spring Place in Racine, are being tried separately.

In July, Gray’s trial was postponed after his attorney said new information had surfaced. Gray’s trial is slated to begin on Dec. 3.

‘I did it for you’

On March 18, 2018, Racine Police responded to the area of Taylor and Arlington avenues for a report of shots fired. Officers found Brown fatally shot inside a crashed Dodge minivan in the front yard of 2338 Arlington Ave., according to the criminal complaint.

A nearby video camera reportedly showed two men standing at the corner of Taylor and Arlington avenues.

As a van, reportedly driven by Brown, drove by, Gray reportedly fired one round toward it. The van pulled back up to the corner and Gray walked to the passenger window and said something to the driver.

Gray then allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it into the van and fired two shots. The van then drove off eastbound, with the audio capturing a scream.

Eyewitness statements from multiple neighbors confirmed a similar version of events.

Brown was allegedly shot after an argument at the home of a former ex-girlfriend of both Lyons and Brown.

According to the criminal complaint, Brown reportedly fought with the ex-girlfriend and Lyons. After the shooting, Lyons reportedly called the ex-girlfriend and said “it is taken care of” and “I did it for you.”

