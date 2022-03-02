Trial underway for elderly man accused of hit-and-run that killed teen bicyclist three years ago

RACINE — The trial for an elderly Kenosha man who allegedly hit a teen bicyclist with his car and drove away, leaving the young man in the ditch to die, began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Johnny Lee Taylor, 74, was charged with felony hit-and-run involving death for the Jan. 7, 2019, death of Teren Cagle, who was 18 years old.

The defendant was due to go to trial in September 2021 but agreed to plead guilty to the charge on the day the trial was supposed to begin. However, at the sentencing hearing, he changed his mind again and decided he wanted a trial.

Opening statements

Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, outlined the history of the case for the jury during opening statements.

She recounted that at 10:47 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2019, an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was heading home, traveling south on Highway 32, when something by the side of the road caught his eye.

He stopped and found Cagle, lying in a debris field that consisted of bike parts and vehicle parts.

He called 911 and Cagle was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

From the parts left at the scene, Tanck-Adams told the jury, investigators came up with a list vehicles that would have those kinds of parts. Using DMV records, they created a list of possible vehicles in the Racine and Kenosha areas.

At the top of that list, Tanck-Adams said, was Johnny Lee Taylor.

According to the prosecutor, when investigators went to the residence of the defendant, they saw his vehicle in plain sight but parked in such a way that the passenger side was parked adjacent to a fence. The defendant met with the investigators and allegedly said: “I may have hit something.”

Tanck-Adams told the jury that Taylor had a duty to stop and investigate, which would have led him to realize he had hit a person, but there was no evidence that he stopped.

Attorney Jeremy Samuels, who represents the defendant, told the jury that prosecutors would argue that a crime had occurred.

“That is not what happened,” Samuels said. “A crime did not occur. But a tragic accident did.”

