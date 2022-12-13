Trial to determine whether former barber's mental health led to murder in Mount Pleasant begins

RACINE — The trial to determine whether a barber had a mental defect at the time he shot and killed the man he had just given a haircut to began Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Tamir Williams, 35, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the August 2021 shooting death of Andre Sandoval, who was 21 years old.

Williams worked as a barber, and Sandoval was a client, at Angel's Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Initially, it was believed Williams shot Sandoval because he refused to pay for a haircut.

The reasons may be more complicated because Williams had allegedly been having delusions for some time and reportedly believed the young man was a demonic entity, according to Tuesday’s testimony. In reality, Sandoval was a beloved and hard-working young man, and a devout Catholic who was active in volunteering.

It was not until Williams began making comments about "demons" that Sandoval attempted to leave.

Williams followed Sandoval outside and shot him. Williams made no attempt to flee and was arrested when police arrived.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to the underlying facts, acknowledging he pulled the trigger that killed Sandoval. The trial will determine if a mental defect hindered his ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and led to an inability to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

There is no jury. The defense made the decision to have a court trial; therefore, Judge Robert Repischak will be the sole person to determine if Williams is mentally responsible for the homicide.

In a criminal trial, the burden is on the state to prove a defendant committed a crime. In an NGI (not guilty by reason of mental defect) case, the burden is on the defense to prove the defendant had a mental defect at the time of the crime.

If Repischak rules that Williams is not guilty by reason of mental defect, he will not go free, however.

Defendant, father of deceased removed from courtroom

The case has been emotionally charged from the beginning.

Williams gave the appearance of having a breakdown during Tuesday’s testimony.

He began crying and had to be led from the courtroom until he recovered himself.

Additionally, the victim’s father was ordered out of the courtroom for the entirety of the trial for comments he made to defense counsel.

Attorney Gregory A. Holdahl, a public defender, said during a break the victim’s father approached him, saying he did not know how the attorney lived with himself representing murderers.

Holdahl alleged the victim’s father previously told him that he (the victim’s father) hoped his (Holdahl’s) son died so he would know what it felt like to lose a son.

The man acknowledged he made the comments and was removed from the courtroom.

In photos & videos: Remembering young man killed over haircut dispute as a 'gentle giant' and devout Catholic Watch now: Vigil for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: ‘Gentle giant’ Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Singing for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Song and prayer for Andre Sandoval