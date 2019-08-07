{{featured_button_text}}
Dalquavis Ward arraignment

Dalquavis Ward, enters the courtroom of the Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday, Aug. 7, for his arraignment. A five-day jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 3. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The man charged in the fatal shooting of 24-year Racine Police Department veteran officer John Hetland pleaded not guilty Wednesday, and it appears that the case is headed for an early 2020 jury trial. 

At each of court appearances of 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward, members of the Hetland family, as well as Racine Police Department personnel, have sat in on court proceedings.

Ward's arraignment Wednesday was no exception, as nearly a dozen Racine Police Department members — including Chief Art Howell — were in attendance, silently supporting Hetland's memory.

Hetland was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an armed robbery. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery, and Ward allegedly fatally shot Hetland before fleeing on foot. 

During the minutes-long court proceeding, Ward sat silently and emotionally, as his family sat in the back of the courtroom. 

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

A tentative five-day jury trial date was set for Feb. 3-7. A status conference is set for Oct. 18, and a pre-trial conference is set for Jan. 17. 

To avoid a conflict of interest in the case, Ward is being represented by a Kenosha County public defender and is being prosecuted by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael David Graveley. Ward is also being housed in the Kenosha County Jail.

Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.  If convicted, the homicide charge alone carries a maximum life in prison sentence.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments