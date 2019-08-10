RACINE — A trial has been scheduled for the Milwaukee man arrested during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine Parade while protesting the fatal shooting on June 15 of 18-year-old Ty’ Rese West by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese.
Tory Lowe, a 43-year-old community activist, plans to fight his municipal citation for disorderly conduct at a trial scheduled for Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
The Racine Police Department recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office criminal charges of disorderly conduct and causing a disturbance against Lowe. However, Lowe received a citation instead.
Lowe had the option to pay the ticket or appear in court Thursday afternoon to fight it. But attorney Thomas Napierala represented Lowe and scheduled the trial. He called the incident a First Amendment issue.
Lowe was one of approximately 15 demonstrators during the 4th Fest parade, including West family members, who wore T-shirts and carried signs calling for justice in West’s death. Lowe has been working with the family since West’s death.
Racine Police warned the group that if they did not move to the sidewalk during the parade, they would be arrested.
Lowe was arrested in the 1000 block of Main Street and spent a few hours in the Racine County Jail before he was released.
