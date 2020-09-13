Trial set for Mount Pleasant man accused of multiple sexual assaults of children

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children is scheduled to stand trial this week.

Danny Obuchowski, 28, of Mount Pleasant, is facing eight charges related to sexual assault of a child and incest. On Thursday his defense and the state confirmed that they are prepared to go to trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, where there is more space for social distancing. Due to the sensitivity of the case, officials believe jury selection could continue into Tuesday morning and then move right into the trial itself, which is set to be held in the 7th floor courtroom of the Racine County Courthouse.

The criminal complaint:

A 17-year-old teen boy told a Mount Pleasant Police Department investigator that one of his family members, Obuchowski, sexually assaulted him multiple times while he was a child.

He said the first assault took place at a cabin when he was 10 years old, but said it also happened at another family member’s house in Mount Pleasant. The teen said that Obuchowski forced him to perform sex acts on him and raped him. He said the last assault occurred when he was 12 to 13 years old.