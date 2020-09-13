Trial set for Mount Pleasant man accused of multiple sexual assaults of children

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children is scheduled to stand trial this week.
Danny Obuchowski, 28, of Mount Pleasant, is facing eight charges related to sexual assault of a child and incest. On Thursday his defense and the state confirmed that they are prepared to go to trial.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall, where there is more space for social distancing. Due to the sensitivity of the case, officials believe jury selection could continue into Tuesday morning and then move right into the trial itself, which is set to be held in the 7th floor courtroom of the Racine County Courthouse.
The criminal complaint:
A 17-year-old teen boy told a Mount Pleasant Police Department investigator that one of his family members, Obuchowski, sexually assaulted him multiple times while he was a child.
He said the first assault took place at a cabin when he was 10 years old, but said it also happened at another family member’s house in Mount Pleasant. The teen said that Obuchowski forced him to perform sex acts on him and raped him. He said the last assault occurred when he was 12 to 13 years old.
Another reported victim, this time a woman in her 20s, said that Obuchowski touched her while she was a child at a family member’s home in Mount Pleasant. She said the incident happened when she was about 9 years old and Obuchowski eventually raped her.
A third family member of Obuchowski’s, another woman in her 20s, said Obuchowski also sexually assaulted her as a child, between November 2003 and November 2006.
Obuchowski’s stepfather told authorities that he has known Obuchowski since he was 2 years old and “always had an inkling” about Obuchowski. He told investigators he was aware of more victims and identified two incidents involving former neighbors, none of which were reported to authorities.
Obuchowski was reportedly caught in a basement in 2006 or 2007 after a 2-year-old child began screaming and was found naked in a basement with him.
A former neighbor also said that while she lived in a Caledonia apartment, Obuchowski touched her for several years, about 10 times, when she was a child.
An investigator also reviewed yet another report from another person who said that Obuchowski pulled down her pants and underwear as a child; however, he was stopped when her brother entered the room.
Obuchowski has been in custody since the complaint was filed on Feb. 5.
