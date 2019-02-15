ELKHORN — A jury trial is scheduled for June 3 in the case of a Walworth County Fair carnival worker accused of brutally attacking a woman the night before the 2018 fair opened.
Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss and attorneys in the Terrence Leflore case agreed Thursday to a schedule for the jury trial at the county courthouse in Elkhorn.
The trial is expected to take about a week.
Leflore, 24, of Jackson, Miss., was working as a traveling carnival worker for the County Fair when he was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in downtown Elkhorn as she was leaving work on Aug. 28.
Prosecutors say the woman, who was 21 at the time, was sexually assaulted and then struck in the head with a hammer. She survived, but doctors had to remove part of her skull to relieve pressure on her brain.
If the jury returns a guilty verdict against Leflore, the defendant could be sentenced to more than 200 years in prison combined for attempted homicide and other felony charges in the case.
Leflore remains at the County Jail on $1 million bond.
Defense attorneys earlier fought unsuccessfully to suppress Leflore’s statements to police, which allegedly included a confession.
A final pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 16, and jury selection is scheduled for May 31.
The death Penalty must come back to Wisconsin NOW...elect a senate in madison that will push and pass the death penalty!! and write it RIGHT this time..One appeal after conviction Only at the guilty person request!! No Out side bs groups allowed to file ..must come from the involved party...and death must come 1 month after loss of appeal..if it is appealed!!
