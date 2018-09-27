RACINE — The case against Dominique Knight, the 27-year-old man charged with killing Harry Canady Jr. in May 2017, is moving forward.
After a series of delays, a new jury trial date has been set for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 8, the earliest date the attorneys and judge could agree upon.
The most significant delays followed the death of Donte Shannon, who had been a key witness in the case, but was killed by police in January. His testimony has been ruled to no longer be admissible in court.
After considering representing himself in the case, Knight has accepted Brookfield-based Public Defender Russell J. A. Jones as his new attorney. His previous attorney reportedly withdrew due to a conflict, which further set back the start date for the trial.
Presiding on the case is Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen.
A jury trial had previously been scheduled for July 23.
Before the Jan. 8 trial, a motion hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 with the final pre-trial conference to follow at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 14.
Although a speedy trial request had been submitted by the defense and approved by the court, the Jan. 8 date is technically after the 90-day deadline. This was accepted by the defense, because Jones said this was the earliest date he would be available to start the trial. Knight did not protest.
Connection to Shannon
Knight is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Harry Canady Jr., who was found shot dead on the porch of his girlfriend’s home in May 2017. He’s also being charged for use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shannon reportedly admitted to dropping Knight off at the location where Knight eventually shot Canady, according to the criminal complaint.
Shannon’s testimony was a substantial portion of the criminal complaint against Knight.
However, testimony from Shannon can no longer be used in the case, due to the Confrontation Clause of the Sixth Amendment, which stipulates that the defendants in a criminal trial have the right to confront witnesses against them. Since Shannon is no longer alive, his testimony can no longer be presented in court, according to the 2004 Supreme Court ruling of Crawford v. Washington.
