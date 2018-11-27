RACINE — The trial of one of two cousins charged for the homicide of a Racine man, found fatally shot inside a crashed van, has been postponed.
Cousins Michael R. Lyons Jr., 35, and Cedric A. Gray, 33, were charged with first-degree intentional homicide for their alleged roles in the March shooting at the corner of Taylor and Arlington avenues. Gray also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
The victim — 40-year-old Tremayne Brown — was allegedly shot after an argument at the residence of a mutual ex-girlfriend of Lyons and Brown earlier in the evening. Brown reportedly fought with the ex-girlfriend and Lyons, according to the criminal complaint.
After the shooting, Lyons reportedly called the ex-girlfriend and said, “it is taken care of” and “I did it for you.”
Lyons was originally scheduled to go to trial Dec. 11, but because the lead investigator in the case is on family leave until Jan. 1, the trial was postponed to Feb. 12-14.
Gray also appeared in court Tuesday morning. Gray’s attorney withdrew from the case in early November, leaving him without representation. Gray’s case was adjourned as well.
Although both men are charged in connection to Brown’s homicide, they will be tried separately.
A pre-trial conference in Lyons’ case to ensure both sides are ready to proceed to trial is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. A status conference in Gray’s case is set for Jan. 4.
Shooting details
On March 18, Racine Police responded to the area of Taylor and Arlington avenues after a report of shots fired. Officers found Brown inside a red Dodge minivan in the front yard of 2338 Arlington Ave., according to the criminal complaint. He had died as a result of being shot.
A video camera on a nearby structure recorded the incident resulting in Brown’s death. It showed two men walking and talking, one wearing a puffy coat, later identified as Gray, and the other in a gray hoodie, later identified as Lyons.
While the two men stood on the corner of Taylor and Arlington avenues, a van drove by and Gray reportedly fired one round from a gun toward it.
Lyons walked off as Gray walked east out of sight. The van pulled back up to the corner and Gray walked to the passenger window and said something to the driver. Gray then pulled out a gun, pointed it into the van and fired two shots. The van drove off eastbound and the audio captures a scream. Gray then walks off, eastbound.
Eyewitness statements from multiple neighbors confirmed a similar version of events.