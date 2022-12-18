Trial over, but final decision in Racine mental health case is days away

RACINE — Judge Robert Repischak is going to take a couple of days to review evidence and testimony from four days of trial in Racine County Circuit Court before determining whether a man is not guilty by reason of mental defect (NGI).

Tamir Williams, 35, who was a barber, has admitted to shooting and killing his client, Andre Sandoval, 21, in the parking lot of Angel’s Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant, on Aug. 28, 2021.

Initially, investigators said Williams killed Sandoval because he did not pay the $25 for his haircut.

But Williams has also said said he believes that Sandoval was possessed by the antichrist, and he (Williams) was commanded by God to kill the antichrist.

The defendant is seeking to be found not guilty by reason of mental defect.

Following closing statements by both sides on Friday, Repischak found the defendant guilty of count 2, which was possession of a gun by a person with an injunction.

Repischak said due to the complexities of the case, he would not issue a determination to whether Williams was NGI at the time of the homicide until Dec. 21.

NGI

For a person to be deemed not competent to stand trial, the defense must prove:

1. The defendant had a mental illness or defect, and

2. The defendant was not able to substantially appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and was unable to conform his behavior to a legal standard.

On Friday, Repischak ruled the first prong had been met as three psychologists testified that Williams suffered from a mental illness.

Williams was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder-bipolar spectrum by the psychologist who examined him as part of the NGI process.

Schizoaffective disorder symptoms vary from patient to patient, but generally those who suffer from the illness may have hallucinations, delusions, and some symptoms of thought disorder.

Those with the bipolar type may also show symptoms of mania or depression.

Dr. Deborah Collins testified for the state and agreed with many of the conclusions of her colleagues.

She agreed that Williams had a psychotic disorder but disagreed he was on the bipolar spectrum because she did not see the mania that had been witnessed by the other two psychologists.

She also testified that she did not believe Williams was NGI at the time of the crime. Rather, he was triggered by the victim’s refusal to pay, which had never happened to him before, he claimed.

The evidence presented by the psychologists suggested the defendant’s mental health had been deteriorating for at least two years.

Williams told psychologists that he believed he had been touched by devil 18 months before the shooting and as a result he had come to believe in God.

He believed God had chosen him to participate in the ongoing war in the unseen world between good and evil.

He traveled to Israel to look for signs of what was to come in the war. Williams purchased the gun on a command from God to prepare for what was coming.

Williams was described as “quietly psychotic.” Although at times he was manic, there were not many obvious behavior manifestation of his illness.

His hallucinations were based in mainstream Christian theology. When he said he communicated with God, that was not something that might have raised red flags. Many people communicate with God.

He had hallucinations and heard voices, so his illness was – to coin a phrase – all in his head and did not include physical behaviors that might have raised red flags.

Williams was described as “high functioning” and had learned to cope with his mental illness. For example, he wore earbuds while he cut hair to keep the voices at bay.

He was estranged from his family, lived alone, and had no close friends who have noticed his deteriorating mental condition.

He was able to work as a barber and pay his own rent. He gave the credit for that to God.

While he could travel and attend a party, video of which was played during the trial, Williams was described as essentially a loner.

Second prong

While there was no question the defendant suffered from a mental illness, the defense also had to prove that due to that illness he could not substantially appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or conform his behavior to a legal standard at the time of the crime.

“That is where the case gets really difficult,” Repischak said.

Williams made comments like, “I did the crime; I’ll do the time” on recorded lines that were played in court.

These comments were used by the Racine County DA’s Office in the trial to show the defendant could substantially appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions.

At the same time, Williams believed he had been commanded by God to kill the antichrist, he believed Sandoval was possessed by the antichrist, and he did not think it was wrong to do what he had been commanded by God to do.

The state argued Williams killed Sandoval because he was mad about getting “stiffed” the $25.

In fact, he said if Sandoval had paid him, he (Williams would not have killed him (Sandoval).

“The failure to pay was the trigger and may have triggered more anger than spiritual angst,” Repischak said.

During the trial, the defense argued it was not a simple matter of the money. Williams believed when Sandoval challenged him and then refused to pay, Sandoval took something from him, and that was the sign he had been waiting for of the antichrist.

While it is true Williams said if Sandoval had paid him he would not have killed him, he also said it just would have been someone else he killed because he was commanded by God to kill the antichrist.

Repischak’s ruling will determine whether Williams is found mentally culpable for the homicide and serves a sentence in prison or is found not mentally culpable and is confined to a mental hospital.

In photos & videos: Remembering young man killed over haircut dispute as a 'gentle giant' and devout Catholic Watch now: Vigil for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: ‘Gentle giant’ Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Singing for Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Remembering Andre Sandoval Watch now: Song and prayer for Andre Sandoval