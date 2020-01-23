Trial of suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide pushed back to March 30

RACINE — The trial of Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland during an attempted armed robbery, has been postponed after additional police reports surfaced last week.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Thursday that the move was made due to “late breaking discovery” that was uncovered Jan. 16.

During last week’s hearing, Graveley said the “several dozen” reports discovered contained mostly repetitive information that was available in other reports, as well as reports about unsuccessful canvasses and dog searches, and argued that the trial should continue as scheduled on Feb. 4.

But during Thursday’s status conference, in which Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg was set to determine whether the additional documents would affect the trial’s start date, the state and defense mutually agreed that Ward’s week long trial should be postponed, to begin on March 30.

Laufenberg agreed with the stipulation brought by both sides, and set the new trial to begin on March 30.

Due to the change, a new panel of prospective jurors would need to be established, Laufenberg said.

Fatal shooting