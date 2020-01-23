Trial of suspect in Officer Hetland's homicide pushed back to March 30

RACINE — The trial of Dalquavis Ward, the man accused of fatally shooting Racine Police Officer John Hetland during an attempted armed robbery, has been postponed after additional police reports surfaced last week.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said Thursday that the move was made due to “late breaking discovery” that was uncovered Jan. 16.
During last week’s hearing, Graveley said the “several dozen” reports discovered contained mostly repetitive information that was available in other reports, as well as reports about unsuccessful canvasses and dog searches, and argued that the trial should continue as scheduled on Feb. 4.
But during Thursday’s status conference, in which Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg was set to determine whether the additional documents would affect the trial’s start date, the state and defense mutually agreed that Ward’s week long trial should be postponed, to begin on March 30.
Laufenberg agreed with the stipulation brought by both sides, and set the new trial to begin on March 30.
Due to the change, a new panel of prospective jurors would need to be established, Laufenberg said.
You have free articles remaining.
Fatal shooting
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar and Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop a robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle when Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly shot Hetland once, killing him, before fleeing on foot.
Police arrested Ward in Milwaukee on June 27, the day after Hetland’s funeral. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward was released from federal prison on June 13, four days before Hetland’s shooting, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
In the Hetland case, Ward is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.