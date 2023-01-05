Trial of alleged North Beach shooter moved to June over lengthy witness list

RACINE — The jury trial scheduled for one of the alleged North Beach shooters was moved to June after the Racine County DA’s Office indicated it had 100 potential witnesses.

Thomas C. Burton Jr., who will turn 20 on Jan. 17, is charged with six counts of recklessly endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime, and one count of possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a felony, for his alleged participation in the June 2, 2020 shootout between rival gang members at North Beach.

Five people ranging in age from 13 to 20 years old were shot, including one who took a bullet to the chest. The other four injuries were not life threatening.

The case was scheduled for a jury trial on Jan. 31.

Burton was in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday for a status hearing.

Brett Ekes, the defendant’s attorney, raised the issue of the state's witness list and requested the jury trial be delayed to give the defense additional time to prepare.

The witness list is merely an indication of those who may be called to testify and does not indicate the actual number of witnesses who will take the stand.

However, the defense does have to prepare to question anyone who might take the stand; thus, the request for more time.

That request was granted.

Additionally, Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, requested the trial be scheduled to begin Monday – rather than the usual start day of Tuesday for a jury trial – due to the possibility of a large number of witnesses.

That request was granted.

The trial is scheduled for June 26.

Case history

The shootout at North Beach occurred between rival gang members of the NFL (Northside for Life) and the Dirty P’s, according to investigators.

Events began when a large group of young people gathered in the parking lot behind The Oasis, near the Kids Cove Playground. All of these young people were allegedly NFL members.

At 7:20 p.m., three purported members of the Dirty P gang – based in the city’s south side – arrived at North Beach. They parked near the playground then walked toward The Oasis.

Surveillance video reviewed by law enforcement showed several NFL members grabbing their waistbands as though armed when the three Dirty P members walked by.

The alleged Dirty P members walked to the north end of the parking lot, then turned and walked back south. NFL members started following them. The Dirty Ps went back to their vehicle, with one of them getting in the driver’s seat.

Numerous people from Northside for Life began kicking the truck and jumping on the hood, police said.

The juvenile behind the wheel then started the truck and tried to pull away but ended up striking a Jeep in front of him, pushing the Jeep into a Hyundai that was parked in front of it.

“Once the truck lunged forward, the shooting started,” a criminal complaint states.

“Shots were being fired from multiple locations,” witnesses told authorities, and bullets of at least four different calibers were found at the scene, and 25 casings were recovered.

The juvenile driver of the truck was able to drive the truck to the south end of the parking lot behind the playground before the damage to the truck prevented him from going any further.

The truck had bullet holes in the driver’s side window, to the driver’s side and in the passenger’s side doors.

Other cases

The other four defendants were all charged with five counts of first-degree reckless injury and first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts and as party to a crime on both counts.

• Kei Nari M. Wilson, 19, was additionally charged with 12 misdemeanor counts: possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18, two counts of possession of marijuana, and nine counts of bail jumping. A plea hearing in the case was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

• Delmarzio Neal, 24, pleaded to a reduced number of charges and was sentenced in January 2022 to 10 years in prison and ten years of supervised release on the charge of first-degree reckless injury/first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a deadly weapon as party to a crime.

• Qyntavious Parks, 23, was additionally charged with possession of a firearm-adjudicated delinquent/felony and 14 counts of felony bail jumping. His case is pending.

• Dashari Watson, 21, took the deal offered by the DA’s Office and pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury, first-degree endangering safety, with use of a dangerous weapon on both counts, as party to a crime on both counts. Watson was sentenced in May 2022 to 13 years in prison.

• Another 17-year-old was originally arrested but the Racine County District Attorney’s Office subsequently dropped all charges against them.