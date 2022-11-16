Trial for teen charged with attempted murder may stall

RACINE — A teen who allegedly shot another teen in a case of mistaken identity may see his case grind to a halt as the Racine County Circuit Court continues to grapple with the shortage of available defense attorneys.

Xavier Jackson, 19, was in court for a scheduled preliminary hearing Wednesday on six felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a deadly weapon, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

However, his attorney, Laure Walker, expressed concern she would not be able to see the case through to the end and sought to have the preliminary rescheduled.

“I will be retiring long before this case gets to trial," Walker said.

Walker added that the person who takes over the case should be the person who represents Jackson at the preliminary hearing, she argued, but she was prepared to proceed if that was what the court wanted.

Jackson indicated he wanted to proceed.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, expressed concerns about proceeding with the preliminary hearing if Walker could not see the case through.

Commissioner Alice Rudebusch said putting off the preliminary hearing would delay the case unnecessarily while the court tried to find another attorney.

“The assigned judge is going to have to get involved to get an attorney for this person because there aren’t any lawyers who want to take these cases,” Rudebusch said.

She scheduled a hearing in Judge Robert Repischak's court for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16.

Jamauel A. Ford, 23, the co-defendant, still does not have any attorney; as such, his case has also stalled.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on March 20 to Albert Street on the report of a shooting.

Video of the shooting, recorded by a surveillance system and obtained by The Journal Times, showed the victim walking alongside a 6-year-old child on the north side of Albert Street when a dark-colored van or SUV pulled up next to them.

Two individuals get out of the vehicle. One stayed in the street and the other ran toward the teen and child.

The teenager and child both back away moments before muzzle flashes are seen coming from the two individuals who had been in the car. After the teenager was on the ground, the individual who ran up to him moved closer and fired several shots at point-blank range.

The two shooters then get back into their vehicle and fled as others who witnessed the shooting ran to help the victim.

Incredibly, the victim survived.

Gangs

Investigators theorize the shooting stemmed from mistaken identity and an unrelated shooting.

Jackson and Ford are allegedly gang members of a gang affiliated with the south side of Racine.

According to investigators, the two allegedly shot the 16-year-old who they believed to be a member of the North Side for Life (NFL) gang, but the victim was not a member of any gang.

The shooters apparently misidentified the 16-year-old when they saw him walking along Albert Street.

Investigators also theorize the shooting was retribution for the March 13 shooting death of Eugene “J.R.” T. Henderson Jr., who was 14.

Two teens, ages 16 and 15, were arrested in June for that crime; however, the charges were dismissed in August and another man was arrested and charged.

Crishawn “Shawn” Clemons, 28, was arrested in October and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Henderson.