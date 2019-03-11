RACINE — Dominique Knight, 26, is accused of killing 20-year-old Harry Canady Jr. The homicide case is going to trial this week.
Canady was shot and killed in May 2017 while standing on his girlfriend’s porch on the 600 block of North Memorial Drive.
One of the prosecution’s prime witnesses — Donte Shannon, who was shot and killed by police while reportedly fleeing after a traffic stop in January 2018 — had admitted to having been the one who drove Knight to Canady’s girlfriend’s home, according to a criminal complaint.
However, since Shannon is no longer able to testify, his testimony has been stricken from the record.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Knight's arrest two days after Canady's death, but he wasn't formally charged until August.
A trial was scheduled for July, but it got pushed back eight months until now.
Knight is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon, both of which are felonies.
Jury selection took place Monday. The trial is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. It is expected to end on Thursday, but could be extended into Friday if necessary.
After considering representing himself in court and rejecting plea deals, and three prior attorneys withdrawing from the case, Knight is being represented by Russell J.A. Jones.
The prosecution is led by Assistant District Attorneys Rebecca Sommers and Lucas Bennewitz.
Stays seated
When a jury or the judge enters or exits a courtroom, the attorneys and the accused customarily stand up. However, on Monday, Judge Mark F. Nielsen told them to remain sitting.
Knight is in custody, and his legs were bound with cloth restraints Monday, even though he was wearing civilian clothes — a pale-blue button-down and navy blue tie.
To avoid affecting the jurors’ perception of the accused, Nielsen wanted to make sure Knight's binds weren't seen. So he ordered both Knight and the attorneys to remain sitting as the potential jurors filed in.
“I don’t want a situation where the defendant is the only guy sitting,” Nielsen explained.
