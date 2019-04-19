KENOSHA — The trial for Timothy Carson, accused of stabbing a classmate to death in a Bradford High School study hall, is being postponed.
Carson, 17, was scheduled to go to trial May 13 for the death of Dez’Jon Taylor.
At a hearing Thursday, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked that the trial be adjourned, saying the state needs more time to hire an expert witness to respond to a defense witness.
The defense plans to call a “use of force” expert who is expected to testify in support of the defense theory that Carson acted in self-defense.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner granted the state’s request over objections from the defense.
“This case has been pending for nearly two years at this point with Tim, starting at 15 years old, being incarcerated,” defense attorney Hilary Edwards said, objecting to the delay.
Wagner set a new trial date of Aug. 26.
Carson is alleged to have stabbed Taylor on April 25, 2017, at the school, 3700 Washington Road. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor and two friends walked into a study hall where Carson was awaiting the class period to begin.
Taylor, 15, shut a teacher out of the classroom and punched Carson, who responded by stabbing the other teen in the chest.
Taylor fled the classroom and collapsed in the hallway. He died a few days later.
According to statements in court, Carson and Taylor had previously been friends but had had a falling out, and there was a series of conflicts leading up to the stabbing.
Change of courts pursued
Carson’s case has been delayed in part because of the defense effort to move his case into juvenile court.
Because Carson is charged with second-degree intentional homicide, he was automatically charged as an adult under state law.
For months after he was initially charged, defense attorneys fought to have his case moved into juvenile court through a reverse waiver process.
That effort ended in August 2018 after a state appellate court’s decision upholding a circuit court ruling that Carson would be tried as an adult.
Carson is scheduled to next appear in court May 13 as the attorneys argue over what evidence will be admitted at trial.
Today's mugshots: April 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeremy D. Debartelo
Jeremy D. Debartelo, 4200 block of 22nd Ave., Kenosha, failure to report to jail.
Daivontae Tyrell Johnson
Daivontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 Illinois St., Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon.
Arius M. Lee
Arius M. Lee, Appleton, possession of THC.
Bobby W. Lemmons
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bobby W. Lemmons, 1200 block of Lathrop Ave., Racine, felony bail jumping.
Raymond L. Miller Sr.
Raymond L. Miller Sr., 600 block of College Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Isaac A. Moreno
Isaac A. Moreno, 5100 block of 17th Ave., Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Earl T. Morrow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Earl T. Morrow, Milwaukee, manufacture/deliver cocaine (greater than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Russell J. Roberts
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Russell J. Roberts, Salem, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jessica L. Verhaalen
Jessica L. Verhaalen, 600 block of College Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marci N. Blythe
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marci N. Blythe, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Anthony K. Esposito
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony K. Esposito, Schiller Park, IL, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer.
Christy Ann Johnson
Christy Ann Johnson, 1100 block of Romayne Ave., Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Marina Nicole Luccas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marina Nicole Luccas, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Jhamile Massie
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jhamile Massie, 1200 block of Superior St., Racine, possession of THC.
Dereece C. Perkins
Dereece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Dontrail L. Pipkins
Dontrail L. Pipkins, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Ave., Racine, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Davion E. Powell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Davion E. Powell, 1600 block of Prospect St., Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Kendrick L. Strickland
Kendrick L. Strickland, 700 block of 17th St., Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.